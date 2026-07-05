America 250: Fireworks, white nationalists and a Trump political speech in the US capital

After years of planning and hype, America's 250th anniversary celebrations in Washington ended up being a strange spectacle that saw white nationalists gather in the capital, President Donald Trump deliver a divisive speech and extreme weather disrupt the day's events.

Saturday marked July 4, which commemorates the 1776 adoption of the Declaration of Independence that ultimately separated the American colonies from Britain. US

The holiday is a favourite among Americans, who gather with loved ones under summer skies to celebrate their country's remarkable history and to enjoy barbecued food and fireworks.

In Washington, Mr Trump had insisted on celebrations with a narrow scope that relied on red-white-and-blue interpretations of US patriotism instead of embracing the country's epoch-defining contributions to global culture.

His Great American State Fair felt divisive to many, focusing mainly on Christianity. With the exception of a Ferris wheel, it was largely devoid of popular entertainment and crowds in the run-up to July 4 had avoided the fair, with the sparse attendance exacerbated by record high temperatures.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found that a majority of Americans, including three-quarters of Democrats ​and half of Republicans, thought the events celebrating the country's 250th anniversary had grown too political.

Another poll, published by NBC on Saturday, found nearly 80 per cent of Americans were willing to put aside their political differences on July 4.

White nationalists

Earlier on Saturday, hundreds of mask-wearing white nationalists gathered in Washington for America's 250th birthday celebrations.

The Patriot Front group said it arrived in the capital with about 400 members. Crowds of men in matching masks and shirts marched to a military-style drumbeat while waving American and Confederate flags.

Patriot Front was formed in 2017 after the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

A commuter sits as members of the group Patriot Front ride the metro on the 250th anniversary of U. S. independence on the Fourth of July in Washington, D. C. , U. S. , July 4, 2026. REUTERS / Cheney Orr TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Info

At the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, thunderstorms forced authorities to evacuate the area, only for those attending to be allowed back in after going through security a second time.

In his speech, which was delayed because of the weather, Mr Trump lauded American achievements such as war victories, the lunar landing and the Wright brothers' pioneering flight, as well as the US system of government in general.

But he also urged Congress to pass stalled legislation that would limit mail ballots and ⁠require proof of citizenship to register to vote, said he had "wiped out" Iran's military and cautioned against a rise of communism in the US, likening it to "cancer".

His comments come amid a growing wave of political support for progressive Democrats such as New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

"We like to stop a threat like ‌that immediately and before it begins. It's like a cancer – you've got to cut it out and you got to cut it out fast," Mr Trump said.

Visitors leave the Great American State Fair at the National Mall after officials instructed everyone to evacuate the area due to severe weather. Getty Images via AFP Info

Celebrations were capped by a colossal fireworks display that had been delayed by the stormy weather.

The July 4 holiday, and Mr Trump’s role in it, coincides with political polarisation among Americans and low approval ratings for the president.

His efforts to remake Washington with pet projects – a White House ballroom, a triumphal arch and a revamped John F Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts – contrast with voters’ concerns about the economy.