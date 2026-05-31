New York Mayor Mamdani stays away from city's Israel Day parade

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani stayed away from the city's Israel Day parade on Sunday, ending decades of tradition.

The annual parade, traditionally attended by the sitting mayor and other political figures, brings together Jewish-American organisations, synagogues, cultural groups and youth organisations. The first parade took place in 1964.

In a message to the public, organisers invited "everyone to join us in a proud expression of Jewish identity and our enduring connection to the people of the state of Israel".

Participants ride along Fifth Avenue during the Israel Day Parade in New York city, on May 31. AFP Info

Mr Mamdani, New York's first Muslim mayor, has been outspoken in his criticism of the Israeli government, and has called the country's actions in Gaza a genocide.

Last week, he repeated that he had said during his campaign last year that he would not attend the parade, although he was dedicated to ensuring the safety of all New Yorkers.

“While I will not be attending, our administration has been preparing for weeks to ensure the parade is safe for all those who take part,” he said.

Two weeks earlier, Mr Mamdani marked Nakba Day by posting a video of an interview with a woman whose family fled Palestine after the foundation of Israel.

Critics have said that his decision not to appear is a snub to Jewish New Yorkers.

Rabbi Marc Schneier, of the Hampton Synagogue and president of the Foundation for Ethnic Understanding – an organisation that advocates better relationships between Jews and Muslims – told Mr Mamdani to stay away.

"Mr Mayor, do us a favour. Stay home in Gracie Mansion. We don’t want you, your rhetoric and your diatribe to ruin our proud day," he wrote in an opinion piece.

"Remember how he is a 'mayor for all New Yorkers'? Well, except anyone who believes Jews have an indigenous right to our homeland."