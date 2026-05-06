The UAE military operates with the trust of the people

When millions of mobile phones across the UAE sent emergency notifications in response to Monday evening’s attack by Iran, it was an uncomfortable jolt for many. Such safety alerts, although vital, can also trigger a return of the unease that accompanied nearly 3,000 Iranian drone and missile attacks in earlier this year.

However, most people appreciate that these alerts are a necessary part of the country’s response to repeated aggression from Tehran. That response has been spearheaded by the men and women of the UAE military, which today marks its 50th Armed Forces Unification Day.

Yesterday, when Iran again lashed out against civilian infrastructure, threatening to drag the region back to the edge of war, it was the Emirates’ armed forces that rose to the challenge. The military’s latest interceptions of drones and missiles build on the months of frontline defence that went into protecting everyone who lives in the UAE. The facts speak for themselves: since the Iran war began, the armed forces have intercepted 2,260 drones, 29 cruise missiles and almost 550 ballistic missiles.

That kind of reaction depends upon a modern, motivated military. It is a reaction that can also come with a high price, the UAE having lost three members of the armed forces since hostilities began. Their service will be at the forefront of many people’s minds at today’s ceremonies. Such events and commemorations are an important reminder in challenging times, and a visible sign of the country’s stability, cohesion and protection. They are also a public display of the fact that in the UAE, the army operates with the trust of the people.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - APRIL 18: Thousands of people from different age groups took part in the 'Hassantak Ya Watan' (We Protected You, O Homeland) run held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on April 18, 2026. The 5-kilometer race, organized at Wahat Al Karama, aimed to strengthen solidarity in the country amid the impacts of the US-Iran conflict. Samah Zidan / Anadolu (Photo by Samah Zidan / Anadolu via AFP) Info

That trust was built upon during the ceasefire that began on April 8. The UAE armed forces remained visible, with a weekly ceremony at the Wahat Al Karama war memorial in Abu Dhabi helping to reinforce national spirit. Soldiers and police officers took part in the Run for the Nation event held there on April 17, which also included an air force flypast.

UAE society has always had a close relationship with its service personnel. Many of the country’s leaders have had military roles and built relationships while studying at foreign military colleges. Emirati soldiers have served with distinction overseas and the country’s national service programme that began in 2014 enabled more citizens to take an active part in defending the nation.

With trust and connection comes a society that works well with its military, leading to better security awareness. As Monday’s flurry of alerts showed, such awareness is particularly important as the country faces more threats from across the Arabian Gulf. What’s also important is acknowledging those putting themselves in harm’s way to keep the country safe.