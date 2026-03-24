UAE Armed Forces contractor martyred in Iranian attack on Bahrain

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A contractor working for the UAE Armed Forces in Bahrain has been martyred in an Iranian missile attack, the Ministry of Defence has announced.

The Moroccan citizen, who was working as a civilian contractor, was killed during what was described by the ministry as a “routine mission”. The attack also injured five ministry personnel.

In a statement, the ministry extended its deepest condolences and sympathies to the contractor’s family and expressed its wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured. The UAE and Bahrain have been intercepting missiles and drones launched by Iran since February 28, when the US and Israel began their strikes against Tehran.

On Tuesday, UAE air defence systems engaged five ballistic missiles and 17 drones launched from Iran. Since the attacks on the UAE began, the country's air defences have intercepted 357 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,806 drones.