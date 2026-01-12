The EU has an interest in helping the Syrian people rebuild their country

Syria’s geographical proximity to Europe has enabled a fostering of deep cultural, societal and economic links between the two that goes back centuries. Not only is Syria located less than 2,000 kilometres from the continent’s eastern-most flank, the two also share a historically significant body of water: the Mediterranean Sea.

In recent years, however, this proximity became a lifeline for some Syrians and a source of political drama for a number of European countries, as the outbreak of Syria’s civil war in 2011 drove more than one million of its citizens into the continent, polarising its societies, driving up xenophobia in right-wing circles and reshaping its politics.

But the end of the war, after the fall of Bashar Al Assad’s government in December 2024, has since provided the leaders of both entities with an opportunity to open a new chapter in bilateral relations. This is the context in which to understand the importance of a high-level EU delegation’s meeting with Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara in Damascus last Friday.

That this delegation was led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa is instructive, as it highlights just how important Syria’s reconstruction after 14 years of civil war is for the 27-nation bloc’s future stability and prosperity.

Opinion: Europe's fresh engagement with Syria is welcome 01:36

From the EU’s perspective, the safe and voluntary return of Syrian refugees remains a strategic imperative – for which stabilising Syria is essential. By engaging with Damascus and providing reconstruction support – as it did by offering $722 million in aid from 2026 to 2027 – it has positioned itself as a partner in this process.

The EU will also establish a “technical assistance hub” in the Syrian Foreign Ministry, as The National revealed this month, with the aim of strengthening proficiency among the country’s civil servants. The relaunch of a Syria-EU co-operation agreement to enable access to the European market is also in the offing.

For Mr Al Shara, all of this represents an economic lifeline. The President needs investment but also funding to rebuild infrastructure, which the World Bank estimates could cost up to $216 billion. The EU’s package, which covers humanitarian aid, recovery efforts and bilateral co-operation, goes some way in addressing these needs.

Despite its diplomatic wins, Syria’s path to stability is expected to be long and fraught

Friday’s meeting follows recent US-mediated talks in Paris that yielded a breakthrough in Syria-Israel relations, with the two neighbours agreeing to establish a mechanism for intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomacy and commercial opportunities. While the durability of these agreements rests on their successful implementation – predicated in large part on Israeli co-operation – they represent a promising shift in bilateral relations following decades of hostility.

But despite these diplomatic wins, Syria’s path to stability is expected to be long and fraught. It could take years for Damascus to create the stable political and economic conditions necessary to secure the trust of hundreds of thousands of refugees still living in the West.

Recent clashes in Aleppo between the Syrian army and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces underscore persistent fault lines. The days-long fighting, which displaced thousands of civilians from the country’s second-largest city, highlights the need for Mr Al Shara to credibly follow up on his pledge to build an inclusive country that accommodates the interests of its myriad minorities, including the Kurdish people.

The EU can help. Aside from providing aid, it can use its diplomatic influence to push for dialogue among Syria’s various ethnic and sectarian groups, support inclusive institutions and make progress on minority rights a condition for further assistance.