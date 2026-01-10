Syrian army completes 'sweep' of Aleppo's Sheikh Maqsoud after clashes with SDF

The Syrian army said on Saturday it had completed a full “sweep” of the Sheikh Maqsoud district of Aleppo, state news agency Sana reported, after a night of intense fighting with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.

The military has sought to take control of two Kurdish-majority neighbourhoods of Aleppo over the past few days.

The SDF denied the army's claims that it had gained almost full control of Sheikh Maqsoud.

“We categorically affirm that these claims are false and misleading, bear no relation to reality, and come within the context of a failed attempt to cover up the crimes and grave violations committed by Damascus government militias against civilians,” the group said in a post on X. The SDF claimed it had inflicted losses to the army.

In the early hours of Friday, Syria's Ministry of Defence announced a ceasefire, ending days of clashes in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts, where the SDF, a well-armed US-backed Kurdish force which has controlled swathes of north-east Syria, has long been positioned.

Also on Saturday, US Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack, in discussions with Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, reaffirmed US support for a ceasefire and “peaceful withdrawal of the SDF from Aleppo”.

But Kurdish militants refused to surrender according to the ceasefire put forward by Damascus, which gave them a few hours to leave the area and be escorted to north-east Syria. This led to another round of fighting in Sheikh Maqsoud late into the night.

The integration of the resource-rich SDF into Syria’s central government has stalled, despite an agreement signed in March with Damascus, posing a threat Syria’s unification after 14 years of civil war.

The clashes were limited to the two districts of Aleppo but have stoked fears of a broader escalation between Damascus and the north-east region.

A correspondent for The National heard explosions rocking Aleppo on Saturday morning, amid reports a handful of militants were still in the area.