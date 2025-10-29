How young people are shaping the conversation around mental health

The need for greater awareness about mental health – and a more holistic approach to well-being more broadly – is recognised by more societies around the world in recent years. In a major healthcare survey published yesterday, nearly 12,000 respondents in more than a dozen countries, including the UAE, gave their views on physical and mental health.

There was much to be positive about in the 2025 Cigna Healthcare International Health Study. For the first time, respondents in the UAE said they valued their mental health over physical health, bucking the global trend of physical health first, mental health second. This changing and more nuanced focus may account for the growing number of residents in the Emirates who report strong mental health, a figure that rose seven points year-on-year, to 64 per cent of those asked. This is 21 points above the global average.

However, most striking among these results was that younger people seem to be driving significant changes when it comes to how society thinks about mental health. Although prejudice, taboos and certain beliefs can still affect efforts to prevent or treat mental health conditions, it is the younger generation who are more open about identifying and discussing these issues. When combined with improved investment in and access to health care, as well as a supportive national dialogue, these new attitudes can lead to better outcomes.

Young people in the Middle East have consistently shown that mental health and well-being are priorities for them. A 2019 study of young people in Jordan aged between 15 and 24 found that nearly 86 per cent were willing to learn more about mental health, while more than 92 per cent felt they had to help people with mental illness. The Arab Youth Survey of 2020 revealed that young people were also alert to some of the challenges around seeking help; more than 70 per cent of respondents in a number of countries stated that seeking medical care for mental health issues was viewed negatively by most people.

“Younger generations across the globe, especially the ones from UAE, talk a lot about mental health issues – they don't consider it a taboo subject any more,” Dr Shaju George, a psychiatrist at International Modern Hospital in Dubai, told The National. “They do seek help and do not show any shame to acknowledge that fact.” The young people of today are tomorrow’s leaders, policy makers and healthcare professionals. Therefore, it is positive to see that these progressive attitudes to mental health and well-being are being recognised.

UAE authorities have played an important role in making sure that such increasing openness about mental health is accompanied by practical initiatives and strategies that break down old structural barriers. At the policy level, mental health is part of the country’s National Strategy for Well-Being 2031. Meanwhile, Dubai’s Dh105 million ($28.6 million) Mental Health Framework and the Federal Mental Health Law aim to build and support a resilient population. In 2023, patients visiting publicly run clinics in Abu Dhabi began to be asked about their mental well-being in an attempt to spot signs of stress or depression at a much earlier stage.

Challenges to good mental health and well-being are many and varied, but this snapshot of how people in the UAE are responding to them is instructive. As health strategies evolve and attitudes continue to change, we can see a modern, comprehensive approach to this issue taking shape, which can lead to a healthier society.

