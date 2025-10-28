UAE millennials drive change to prioritise mental over physical health, survey finds

More people in the UAE are prioritising mental health over physical care, marking a remarkable shift in attitudes to well-being, an international survey has found.

At least 11,800 people were included in the assessment of 13 international markets including the US, UK and Europe.

Vitality and well-being across physical, mental, financial, family and work dimensions related to the way people accessed care were examined, as part of the 2025 Cigna Healthcare International Health Study.

For the first time, people responding in the UAE to an in-depth questionnaire in May 2025 said they valued their mental health over physical health.

The number of UAE residents reporting strong mental health rose seven points year-on-year, to 64 per cent of those asked, 21 points above the global average.

Men reported the highest levels (68 per cent) followed by 55 per cent of women.

Leah Cotterill, chief executive of Cigna Healthcare Middle East, said there are key reasons why the UAE now bucks the global trend of physical health first, mental health second.

“We’re seeing clear evidence that national investment in mental health access, preventive care and digital innovation are delivering measurable outcomes,” she said.

“For the first time, mental well-being has overtaken physical health as the UAE’s top focus.

“We interpret these findings as part of a wider and profound cultural shift, where health is no longer defined merely as the absence of illness, but as the presence of balance, vitality and emotional resilience.

“This transformation has been shaped by national dialogue, progressive workplace initiatives and reduced stigma.”

Obstacles to providing care

Leah Cotterill, chief executive of Cigna Healthcare Middle East, says mental well-being ranks as top priority in the UAE. Handout

Prejudice, taboos, as well as religious and cultural beliefs, have affected efforts by some countries to deliver critical mental healthcare services.

Underinvestment or overpriced care costs due to a shortage of mental health professionals have also been blamed for some national health systems falling short in providing life-saving psychological support.

The refining of national regulations has boosted availability of appropriate mental health support in the UAE.

While the Federal Mental Health Law and Dubai’s Dh105 million Mental Health Framework have underscored a commitment to building a healthier, more resilient population, community programmes like Abu Dhabi’s Parent-Friendly Label, which promotes flexible work arrangements, continue to embed well-being within daily life.

Dr Shahana Kasim, a psychiatrist at NMC Specialty Hospital, Abu Dhabi, said mental health is “an important determinant of the economic progress of the nation”.

“Untreated mental illness affects a person's functioning in all spheres of their life, including occupational functioning,” she said.

“This results in loss of productivity for the company, ultimately becoming a barrier to the development and progress of the country as well.”

A common barrier preventing vulnerable people receiving adequate care is poor mental health literacy, with Dr Kasim saying that mental health conditions are still considered as a sign of weakness by some.

“Misconceptions about mental health, mental illness and its treatment remains prevalent in the community,” she said.

“Conditions such as depression and anxiety are frequently misunderstood and unfairly stigmatised.

“Some believe that experiencing mental health issues is a sign of weak faith or spiritual failure, leading them to feel guilty or ashamed, particularly when facing issues like depression.

“Fear of judgment is another common barrier. However, these results can be considered a landmark in mental health literacy in the country.”

Of those aged 25-44 asked in the survey about their physical health, 46 per cent said they ate a balanced healthy diet, 52 per cent enjoyed regular quality sleep but fewer than half (46 per cent) exercised regularly.

Generally, younger people were more likely to focus on their mental well-being, according to Dr Shaju George, a psychiatrist at International Modern Hospital in Dubai.

“There is no health without mental health,” she said.

“Younger generations across the globe, especially the ones from UAE, talk a lot about mental health issues – they don't consider it a taboo subject any more. They do seek help and do not show any shame to acknowledge that fact.”

The UAE switch in health priorities reflects trends in the global agenda. A recent UN declaration formally placed mental health on an equal footing with chronic diseases like cancer and cardio vascular disease.

The document has yet to receive final approval by the UN General Assembly, but it signals a global shift towards mental illness being treated by everyday primary health clinics, rather than specialist centres.

Treatments offered locally by government health authorities could open up access to mental health care for a further 150 million people by 2030, the UN estimates.

“With insurance companies covering mental health as part of their policies, more residents have the means to access mental health care, which is a positive shift,” said Dr Sneha John, a psychologist at Medcare Camali Clinic.

“Post pandemic, I have seen an increase in individuals seeking help for stress, anxiety, and emotional challenges, often reflecting a cultural shift towards valuing mental health as a critical component of holistic wellness.”

According to the World Health Organisation, more than a billion people are living with a mental health issue, but fewer than seven per cent are estimated to receive effective treatment, with service waiting times lasting months.

Dr Roberta Fedele, a clinical psychologist, at the BPS Clinic in Dubai said there had been a significant change in attitudes since 2010.

“The UAE has witnessed a significant shift in the perception of mental health, which has increasingly become a priority for many people,” she said.

“One of the main reasons for this change is the rapid growth of mental health and well-being centres, as well as the publication of numerous articles, research studies, and surveys.

“Additionally, several prominent public figures in the region have helped break the stigma by openly sharing their personal struggles and experiences.”

Dr Fedele said the most common mental health concerns she treated included adjustment issues related to relocation, anxiety and depression, as well as previously undiagnosed conditions such as adult ADHD.

“Relationship difficulties are also frequently reported, while among minors, neurodivergent conditions – including those on the autism spectrum – are quite common, along with learning difficulties and emotional and behavioural challenges.

“Unlike previous generations, millennials are more informed and aware of issues such as politics, climate change and financial realities – and they have not neglected mental health and well-being either.”

