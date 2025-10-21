Why Gaza needs a ceasefire monitor

Trust, as they say, is built up in drops and lost in buckets. When it comes to the shaky truce in Gaza, however, there appears to be little trust to lose. The violent animus between the Israeli military and Hamas is such that a reported breach of the ceasefire in Rafah on Sunday led to dozens of Israeli strikes across the enclave that killed at least 44 people, according to Wafa, the Palestinian news agency.

Israel says Hamas gunmen opened fire on its troops, killing two soldiers. The militants said they had no contact with their fighters in the area – a possible scenario given the armed group’s fragmentation and the sheer level of destruction wrought by Israel in the Palestinian territory, but also a potential abdication of responsibility. Wars rarely end cleanly and this incident highlights the dangerous lack of effective and independent ceasefire monitoring to make sure Gaza’s strained truce does not collapse completely.

In the absence of such a mechanism, recording or verifying breaches of the ceasefire become even more difficult. In Gaza, there are few protocols in place for de-escalating incidents where one side or another claims a violation has occurred. This lack of communication and arbitration leads to situations like Sunday’s, when the first reaction of the Israeli military was to carry out a widespread bombing campaign.

This is an unsustainable situation. Yes, constructive ambiguity can be helpful when trying to bed in a peace process but in a highly combustible conflict zone such as Gaza, clarity and an agreed set of rules can stop conflict from reigniting. The 20-point peace plan for Gaza has played an important role in moving the situation forward but its lack of firm detail on critical points – such as monitoring the ceasefire or establishing a hard timeline for Israeli troop withdrawals and Hamas disarmament – leaves the plan vulnerable to failure. Getting to phases two and three of the plan is essential to avoid a full Israeli military campaign on Gaza and new attacks from Hamas.

Israeli air strikes hit Rafah amid ceasefire tensions 00:44

Given this looming danger, news that an international peacekeeping force for Gaza is taking shape is particularly welcome. Egypt is reportedly expected to lead a four-nation “stabilisation” detachment. Critically, this team of at least 4,000 soldiers – expected to be from Muslim-majority countries – would be deployed with a UN Security Council mandate.

As Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty told The National in remarks published yesterday: “We need first to have a Security Council resolution as soon as possible to endorse this plan and also to give legitimacy for this ISF, the International Stabilisation Force, and to identify its own mandate and its own mission."

A lack of communication and arbitration leads to situations like Sunday’s, when the first reaction of the Israeli military was to carry out a widespread bombing campaign

Such a mandate is vital. Having trained and independent troops on the ground will internationalise monitoring efforts and accountability, ultimately making it less likely that a full-scale return to war will take place. That said, peacekeeping is not perfect; in Lebanon, both Hezbollah and Israeli forces have shown themselves willing to use violence against UN-mandated peace missions. However, having international troops in sensitive parts of Lebanon has arguably played an important part in preventing full-scale conflict, or at least mitigating the worst of the violence when it does break out.

Gaza is a much less predictable environment than Lebanon and leaving the present situation as it is risks undoing the progress made so far. The enclave’s civilian population has enjoyed a short period of relative calm. For them to lose this respite over incidents that could be avoided or contained would be a tragedy to compound that suffering they have already endured. Ceasefires are difficult to engineer but all too easy to break. The next necessary step is to make Gaza’s truce as robust as possible.

Miguel Cotto world titles: WBO Light Welterweight champion - 2004-06

WBA Welterweight champion – 2006-08

WBO Welterweight champion – Feb 2009-Nov 2009

WBA Light Middleweight champion – 2010-12

WBC Middleweight champion – 2014-15

WBO Light Middleweight champion – Aug 2017-Dec 2017

Players Selected for La Liga Trials U18 Age Group

Name: Ahmed Salam (Malaga)

Position: Right Wing

Nationality: Jordanian Name: Yahia Iraqi (Malaga)

Position: Left Wing

Nationality: Morocco Name: Mohammed Bouherrafa (Almeria)

Position: Centre-Midfield

Nationality: French Name: Mohammed Rajeh (Cadiz)

Position: Striker

Nationality: Jordanian U16 Age Group

Name: Mehdi Elkhamlichi (Malaga)

Position: Lead Striker

Nationality: Morocco

Evacuations to France hit by controversy Over 500 Gazans have been evacuated to France since November 2023

Evacuations were paused after a student already in France posted anti-Semitic content and was subsequently expelled to Qatar

The Foreign Ministry launched a review to determine how authorities failed to detect the posts before her entry

Artists and researchers fall under a programme called Pause that began in 2017

It has benefited more than 700 people from 44 countries, including Syria, Turkey, Iran, and Sudan

Since the start of the Gaza war, it has also included 45 Gazan beneficiaries

Unlike students, they are allowed to bring their families to France