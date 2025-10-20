More nature reserves in the UAE is a sound strategy

One global perception of the UAE commonly held can often be contrary to the reality. While often portrayed as the land of skyscrapers and oil wealth, the UAE should equally be known for its diverse environmental ecosystems. Be it marine and coastal, desert, wetlands or the mountains, each of the seven emirates is home to vast natural reserves that have been nurtured and maintained due to a long-held country-wide focus on sustainability, biodiversity and ecological conservation.

Be it Sharjah’s Wasit Wetland Centre or Dubai’s Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, there are numerous conservation projects that are central to the country’s ecological identity and form a part of the country’s climate action strategy in one way or another.

Last week, Abu Dhabi – already a frontrunner in the conservation sphere – took a landmark step in announcing at the end of the IUCN world conservation conference that one third of its land mass will comprise nature reserves. This is a bold move that aligns neatly with the country’s vision to prepare for the future and take steps to tackle climate change.

Abu Dhabi has long chosen the path of maintaining the ecological balance, given the existence of Al Wathba Wetland Reserve, the Mangrove National Park or the wildlife reserve on Sir Bani Yas Island, among several other green spaces spread across the emirate.

The announcement is consistent with the UAE’s planning for the decades ahead, and in line with a growing Gulf trend. In 2023, the Gulf Co-operation Council countries showed a 6.6 per cent increase in the area of terrestrial reserves across member countries.

Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah, or the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi (EAD), carry out regular patrols. Recreation or commercial activity in these areas require permissions or impact assessments. Laws often also regulate activities around reserves if those can affect the reserve’s environment-buffer zones.

Even around the world, there has been progress on this front as the international community appears to be on track to meet global targets. Last October, the UN said there had been headway on pledges to protect 30 per cent of the Earth by 2030 – what’s known as the “30x30” target.

But even as that signifies progress in a world worryingly beset by news of hottest summers on record, flashfloods and wildfires, it is of the utmost importance that the work of nurturing biodiversity anywhere in the world not stop merely at the demarcation of areas as reserved or protected.

In Abu Dhabi, there is little fear of that. For one, EAD, which will manage the 4,600 kms of newly designated reserves, is a well-established entity, with decades of experience and local know-how in the area of conservation and the protection of endangered species. The agency also works with local law enforcers in conducting inspections to support the country’s National Biodiversity Strategy 2031.

The strategy focuses on six key pillars, including the protection and monitoring of critical biodiversity areas and minimising the impact of climate change.

With an expanded area of land to become nature reserves, it is clear that Abu Dhabi, and indeed the UAE, even as it caters to the demand of a growing population, is opting for a more sustainable path than one of unfettered development at the cost of the environment.

