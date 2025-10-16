Abu Dhabi's online weddings are marrying society and technology

From reporting potholes and renewing documents to registering a birth or starting a business, there are few things that over four million of Abu Dhabi's residents cannot do with just a few keystrokes on their smartphones. This is largely thanks to a government portal and mobile app called Tamm – Arabic for “done”. This is the emirate’s one-stop shop for more than 1,000 official services.
As of this week, citizens and residents can add a rather more special offering to this list: getting married. Launched on the sidelines of Gitex, the technology exhibition in Dubai, couples enrolled on the Tamm app can now tie the knot in an online wedding ceremony for Dh800 ($217). Overseen by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, this service is now available to any citizen, resident or visitor.
Having a remote wedding may strike some as a little unromantic, but giving couples the opportunity to get married legally, quickly and affordably is an important social good. People already resident in Abu Dhabi will be able to bring their partner to begin a new life in the UAE, and young couples can sidestep the high costs that often come with lavish wedding ceremonies. However, as intriguing as this new service is, it also says a lot about where Abu Dhabi is going with its embrace of tech-forward digital government.
Since its launch, Tamm has taken much of the paperwork and bureaucracy out of everyday life. From scheduling routine medical appointments to organising school records, citizens and residents have an app at their fingertips that continues to evolve. With more than 90 public and private partners, Tamm this year unveiled new partnerships with the UAE’s Wio Bank, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and traffic safety services organisation Saaed. That more and more people use Tamm’s services on a daily basis demonstrates that they find the technology reliable and that they trust it with their data – no mean feat at a time when many are rightly concerned about protecting themselves online.
Tamm is becoming something of a model to follow. In May, Microsoft's president and vice chairman Brad Smith told a US Senate commerce, science and transport committee hearing that Abu Dhabi's AI initiatives and apps were empowering residents. "We need to bring it to America," he added. In February at a UAE event, Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's corporate vice president of business and industry, was shown Tamm’s AI assistant. Mr Lamanna later told The National that Tamm’s demonstration was among some of the most impressive he had seen.
That more and more people use Tamm’s services on a daily basis demonstrates that they find the technology reliable and that they trust it with their data
This is about much more than saving time and cutting red tape. It is about quality of life. For newcomers to Abu Dhabi, having a user-friendly and functional app that helps them hit the ground running by quickly registering a tenancy or getting digital copies of essential documents is an important part of the settling-in process in a verified and secured manner. For citizens or residents, Tamm frees up valuable time by reducing interactions to a matter of a few minutes on their computer or smartphone, rather than repeated trips to government offices, armed with paperwork.
Marrying one’s partner online may not be everyone’s first choice when it comes to matrimony. But if the success of Abu Dhabi’s introduction of civil marriage in 2021 is anything to go by, Tamm’s latest service may be a sign of things to come.
PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES
Saturday (UAE kick-off times)
Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm)
Brighton v Arsenal (6pm)
West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm)
Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm)
Sunday
Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm)
Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm)
Everton v Liverpool (10pm)
Monday
Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)
Company Profile:
Name: The Protein Bakeshop
Date of start: 2013
Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani
Based: Dubai
Size, number of employees: 12
Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)
Fifa Club World Cup:
When: December 6-16
Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain
Defending champions: Real Madrid
Who was Alfred Nobel?
The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel.
- In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".
- Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.
- Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.
The specs
Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo
Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm
Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm
Transmission: 6-speed auto
Price: from Dh155,000
On sale: now
The specs
Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo
Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm
Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm
Transmission: 9-speed auto
Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km
On sale: Now
Price: From Dh117,059
In numbers: China in Dubai
The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000
Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000
Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000
Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000
Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent
The specs
Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6
Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm
Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Kerb weight: 1580kg
Price: From Dh750k
On sale: via special order
The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli
Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000
Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6
Transmission: Eight-speed automatic
Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm
Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm
Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km
Hurricanes 31-31 Lions
Wellington Hurricanes:
Tries: Gibbins, Laumape, Goosen, Fifita tries, Barrett
Conversions: Barrett (4)
Penalties: Barrett
British & Irish Lions:
Tries: Seymour (2), North
Conversions: Biggar (2)
Penalties: Biggar (4)
57%20Seconds
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs
Engine: 5.2-litre V10
Power: 640hp at 8,000rpm
Torque: 565Nm at 6,500rpm
Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto
Price: From Dh1 million
On sale: Q3 or Q4 2022
The UAE squad for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games
The jiu-jitsu men’s team: Faisal Al Ketbi, Zayed Al Kaabi, Yahia Al Hammadi, Taleb Al Kirbi, Obaid Al Nuaimi, Omar Al Fadhli, Zayed Al Mansoori, Saeed Al Mazroui, Ibrahim Al Hosani, Mohammed Al Qubaisi, Salem Al Suwaidi, Khalfan Belhol, Saood Al Hammadi.
Women’s team: Mouza Al Shamsi, Wadeema Al Yafei, Reem Al Hashmi, Mahra Al Hanaei, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Hessa Thani, Salwa Al Ali.
The specs
Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8
Transmission: seven-speed
Power: 720hp
Torque: 770Nm
Price: Dh1,100,000
On sale: now
Juventus v Napoli, Sunday, 10.45pm (UAE)
Match on Bein Sports
FIXTURES
December 28
Stan Wawrinka v Pablo Carreno Busta, 5pm
Milos Raonic v Dominic Thiem, no earlier then 7pm
December 29 - semi-finals
Rafael Nadal v Stan Wawrinka / Pablo Carreno Busta, 5pm
Novak Djokovic v Milos Raonic / Dominic Thiem, no earlier then 7pm
December 30
3rd/4th place play-off, 5pm
Final, 7pm