Abu Dhabi's online weddings are marrying society and technology

From reporting potholes and renewing documents to registering a birth or starting a business, there are few things that over four million of Abu Dhabi's residents cannot do with just a few keystrokes on their smartphones. This is largely thanks to a government portal and mobile app called Tamm – Arabic for “done”. This is the emirate’s one-stop shop for more than 1,000 official services.

As of this week, citizens and residents can add a rather more special offering to this list: getting married. Launched on the sidelines of Gitex, the technology exhibition in Dubai, couples enrolled on the Tamm app can now tie the knot in an online wedding ceremony for Dh800 ($217). Overseen by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, this service is now available to any citizen, resident or visitor.

Having a remote wedding may strike some as a little unromantic, but giving couples the opportunity to get married legally, quickly and affordably is an important social good. People already resident in Abu Dhabi will be able to bring their partner to begin a new life in the UAE, and young couples can sidestep the high costs that often come with lavish wedding ceremonies. However, as intriguing as this new service is, it also says a lot about where Abu Dhabi is going with its embrace of tech-forward digital government.

That more and more people use Tamm’s services on a daily basis demonstrates that they find the technology reliable and that they trust it with their data. Photo: Tamm

Since its launch, Tamm has taken much of the paperwork and bureaucracy out of everyday life. From scheduling routine medical appointments to organising school records, citizens and residents have an app at their fingertips that continues to evolve. With more than 90 public and private partners, Tamm this year unveiled new partnerships with the UAE’s Wio Bank, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and traffic safety services organisation Saaed. That more and more people use Tamm’s services on a daily basis demonstrates that they find the technology reliable and that they trust it with their data – no mean feat at a time when many are rightly concerned about protecting themselves online.

Tamm is becoming something of a model to follow. In May, Microsoft's president and vice chairman Brad Smith told a US Senate commerce, science and transport committee hearing that Abu Dhabi's AI initiatives and apps were empowering residents. "We need to bring it to America," he added. In February at a UAE event, Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's corporate vice president of business and industry, was shown Tamm’s AI assistant. Mr Lamanna later told The National that Tamm’s demonstration was among some of the most impressive he had seen.

That more and more people use Tamm’s services on a daily basis demonstrates that they find the technology reliable and that they trust it with their data

This is about much more than saving time and cutting red tape. It is about quality of life. For newcomers to Abu Dhabi, having a user-friendly and functional app that helps them hit the ground running by quickly registering a tenancy or getting digital copies of essential documents is an important part of the settling-in process in a verified and secured manner. For citizens or residents, Tamm frees up valuable time by reducing interactions to a matter of a few minutes on their computer or smartphone, rather than repeated trips to government offices, armed with paperwork.

Marrying one’s partner online may not be everyone’s first choice when it comes to matrimony. But if the success of Abu Dhabi’s introduction of civil marriage in 2021 is anything to go by, Tamm’s latest service may be a sign of things to come.

PREMIER LEAGUE FIXTURES Saturday (UAE kick-off times) Watford v Leicester City (3.30pm) Brighton v Arsenal (6pm) West Ham v Wolves (8.30pm) Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (10.45pm) Sunday Newcastle United v Sheffield United (5pm) Aston Villa v Chelsea (7.15pm) Everton v Liverpool (10pm) Monday Manchester City v Burnley (11pm)

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Fifa Club World Cup: When: December 6-16

Where: Games to take place at Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi and Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain

Defending champions: Real Madrid

Who was Alfred Nobel? The Nobel Prize was created by wealthy Swedish chemist and entrepreneur Alfred Nobel. In his will he dictated that the bulk of his estate should be used to fund "prizes to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind".

Nobel is best known as the inventor of dynamite, but also wrote poetry and drama and could speak Russian, French, English and German by the age of 17. The five original prize categories reflect the interests closest to his heart.

Nobel died in 1896 but it took until 1901, following a legal battle over his will, before the first prizes were awarded.

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 194hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 275Nm from 2,000-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Price: from Dh155,000 On sale: now

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

The specs Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6 Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Kerb weight: 1580kg Price: From Dh750k On sale: via special order

The lowdown Rating: 4/5

The specs: 2018 Maserati Ghibli Price, base / as tested: Dh269,000 / Dh369,000 Engine: 3.0-litre twin-turbocharged V6 Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 355hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 4,500rpm Fuel economy, combined: 8.9L / 100km

Hurricanes 31-31 Lions Wellington Hurricanes:

Tries: Gibbins, Laumape, Goosen, Fifita tries, Barrett

Conversions: Barrett (4)

Penalties: Barrett British & Irish Lions:

Tries: Seymour (2), North

Conversions: Biggar (2)

Penalties: Biggar (4)

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 5.2-litre V10 Power: 640hp at 8,000rpm Torque: 565Nm at 6,500rpm Transmission: 7-speed dual-clutch auto Price: From Dh1 million On sale: Q3 or Q4 2022

The UAE squad for the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games The jiu-jitsu men’s team: Faisal Al Ketbi, Zayed Al Kaabi, Yahia Al Hammadi, Taleb Al Kirbi, Obaid Al Nuaimi, Omar Al Fadhli, Zayed Al Mansoori, Saeed Al Mazroui, Ibrahim Al Hosani, Mohammed Al Qubaisi, Salem Al Suwaidi, Khalfan Belhol, Saood Al Hammadi. Women’s team: Mouza Al Shamsi, Wadeema Al Yafei, Reem Al Hashmi, Mahra Al Hanaei, Bashayer Al Matrooshi, Hessa Thani, Salwa Al Ali.

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 720hp Torque: 770Nm Price: Dh1,100,000 On sale: now

Juventus v Napoli, Sunday, 10.45pm (UAE) Match on Bein Sports