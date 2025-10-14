Put a ring on it: Couples in Abu Dhabi can use their phones to get married for Dh800

Couples in Abu Dhabi can now get married using a mobile app in an online wedding ceremony for Dh800 ($217).

Couples enrolled on the Tamm app, which unifies government services on a one-stop mobile platform, can get married with their phone from anywhere in the world.

Launched on the sidelines of Gitex, the technology exhibition in Dubai, the service will be overseen by the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department and is now available to any citizen, resident or visitor.

Ceremonies can be held in person or remotely over a secure WebEx link. All required parties – including two witnesses and the licensed officiant – will dial in using mobile or desktop video calls, with guests also able to join remotely.

Couples do not need to be in the UAE to complete the process and can assign a power of attorney in the country to attend instead.

Hammad Alhammadi, executive director of the customer care and happiness sector at Tamm, said the online marriage was a choice of convenience over romance.

“Even if you visit Abu Dhabi, you are able to log into and transact on services through Tamm, and one of them will be the marriage contract,” he said. “It's getting a lot of momentum right now. Maybe [it loses the romance] if you're getting married, but can also be very helpful.

“Currently, Tamm provides more than 1,100 government services, semi-government and private sector services to ensure that one-stop experience. And today marriage is also part of that.”

Hundreds of services are already available on the app. Tamm

Attested documents

For an extra Dh300 fee, the app will automatically attest the certificate through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and send a digital version to newlyweds.

The marriage certificate will have a UAE Pass digital signature instead of physical stamps. Officials said the entire process can be done in a day if couples have the required documents to hand and book an online appointment in advance, with a WebEx link for a virtual ceremony.

To prevent forced or under-age marriages and ensure applicants are legally eligible, the app has been linked to the UAE Pass, which also aligns with the government Emirates ID.

Khalifan Al Jasmi, product management director at DGE Tamm, said extra services are due to be added to the app to make everyday life in Abu Dhabi more convenient.

“Here you can have the luxury of setting up reminders for bills and renewals once, then it will be done on your behalf in the future,” he said. “Next we are providing more private sector services based on customer demand.”

Credit reports

Personal credit reports are available via the app, and other financial services such as car loans and mortgages will be added in the future, Mr Al Jasmi said.

“You can already see if you're going to be approved for a loan and the app has all of the information related to your vehicles,” he added.

All information held by the Tamm app is kept private via layers of data security provided by the government organisations involved. “Sahatna, which covers health, has all of that information and for your kids in one space. You can go to the international patient care if you're having any treatment outside the country.

“During this journey you can book airlines, hospital appointments and track appointments until you come back to the country. The app simplifies many of these processes.”

By scanning the bar code on food packaging, the app can even give a detailed breakdown of the nutritional content to encourage healthy choices.

