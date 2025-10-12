Flying car demo in Dubai 'signals new era of personal flight'

A flying car has completed its first flight in Dubai to mark the start of Gitex, the UAE’s biggest technology exhibition.

Unveiled by Chinese company Xpeng Aeroht, the land-based mother ship and autonomous passenger drone aims to make light work of travelling over high mountains or across the toughest coastal terrain. Gitex, an annual event in the emirate, will open at Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday.

A brief flying demonstration over Palm Jumeirah on Sunday evening revealed the unique vehicle’s capabilities and its potential as an emergency response to crisis situations in remote environments.

Michael Du, vice president of Xpeng Aeroht, said the launch signalled a new era in passenger flight.

“Flying by itself is cool and I believe now the era of personal flying is taking off,” he said. People might choose the vehicle to travel between Abu Dhabi and Dubai given the speed of the journey compared to by road, he added.

“Due to the complexity and extended infrastructure needed, flying has yet to enter the daily life of everyone," Mr Du said. "Today, we are actually standing on the shoulders of four giants; electrical vehicles, intelligent driving, as well as big data and intelligent management."

The company says it has already received 600 orders for flying cars across the Middle East, taking total global orders beyond 7,000.

A two-seater Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft is launched from inside a six-wheeled ground vehicle, which is also capable of recharging the aerial vehicle.

While the ground module serves as a transport vehicle and an energy platform, it is also a mobile storage unit allowing for take-off and landing, regardless of challenging terrain or weather.

The vehicle’s developers, Xpeng Aeroht – which is being rebranded as Aridge – claim the single-stick control system makes the flying car user-friendly, with controls relatively easy to learn for pilots. They also manage rate of ascent and speed, with attitude and altitude stability checked by the flight control system.

On-board technology includes electronic fencing for boundary protection, to keep the module safely within designated flight zones.

Meanwhile, a long range A868 electric flying vehicle is being designed for the business market, with a range of around 500km and a top speed of 360kph.

The Land Aircraft Carrier on display ahead of the Gitex conference which takes place this week in Dubai. Pawan Singh for The National

Taking flight

This is the fifth generation of the Xpeng drone. A similar X2 flying vehicle took to the skies of Dubai in a demonstration flight at Gitex in 2022.

The so-called ground vehicle mother ship can carry four passengers and has been described as a lunar rover for Earth. At 5.5 metres long, 2m wide and 2m high, it fits comfortably into standard parking spaces and most garages, and requires no special storage, making it ideal for everyday use, its makers say.

It is due to undergo mass production to make the vehicle widely available around the world. A factory capable of such output opened in Guangzhou, China, in October 2024. It can produce 10,000 of the vehicles a year. The plant will also manufacture the air module for the combined vehicles.

The Gulf region is a crucial market for the sector, said a senior figure from Xpeng who was present at Sunday's launch.

Last month, the UAE was granted a special flight permit, suggesting the flying cars could soon become a regular sight. The vehicle has already received Chinese Civil Aviation Type Certification.

Boston Consulting Group has forecast China’s eVTOL market will be worth $41 billion by 2040, with the Middle East market forecast to have reached $11 billion by the same stage.

The aerial electric vehicle industry has developed significantly in the past decade, with development time for new models shortening and manufacturing cost almost halving, said Mr Du. “All this together is actually creating a true era of flight.”