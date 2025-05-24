Abu Dhabi super app Tamm aims for global expansion

While countries are defining what <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/24/stargate-uae-ai-g42/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/24/stargate-uae-ai-g42/">AI-powered</a> government services could look like, Abu Dhabi has already built it. At the heart of the transformation is Tamm, an AI-powered super app that is setting the global standard for smart, seamless and citizen-first governance. From renewing your car registration to accessing more than 1,000 public and private services with just a few taps, Tamm, led by the Department of Government Enablement -Abu Dhabi, acts as a one-stop shop for government services, including transport, health care, housing and police services. Dr Mohamed Al Askar, director general of Tamm, said the app caters to 3.2 million Abu Dhabi citizens, residents and businesses, who made more than 12.7 million transactions annually, ranging from paying traffic fines to getting marriage licences. "This experience is unique, we would love not just to bring it to the US, we would love to bring it to the whole world." Dr Al Askar told <i>The National</i>. His comments come following <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/08/microsoft-president-brad-smith-uae-ai/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/05/08/microsoft-president-brad-smith-uae-ai/">praise the app received in the US Senate</a> from Brad Smith, vice chairman and president of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/02/06/microsoft-says-uae-partnership-is-critical-to-its-success-at-dubai-ai-event/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/02/06/microsoft-says-uae-partnership-is-critical-to-its-success-at-dubai-ai-event/">Microsoft</a>. "Remember when you had a fender bender in a car and you had to fill out all these forms to get insurance coverage," Mr Smith told a US Senate commerce, science and transport committee hearing. "Now you can do it all, with one AI system, you can use your phone - and by the way, you can do this today in Abu Dhabi. We need to bring it to America," Mr Smith enthused. The word Tamm in Arabic means “consider it done”. “Tamm is a mobile application and gateway to more than 1,000 services. It offers one unified and unique customer experience,” Dr Al Askar told <i>The National</i>. Some of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/abu-dhabi-s-khalifa-fund-services-now-available-through-government-s-tamm-portal-1.1204461" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/abu-dhabi-s-khalifa-fund-services-now-available-through-government-s-tamm-portal-1.1204461">Tamm’s popular features</a> include certificate attestation, car licence and registration renewal, EID renewal, and utility bill payments, in partnership with companies such as Du, e& and Salik. “We want to be ahead of the game in the digital age if we consider ourselves as a benchmark of the world. It is simple idea that government is here to serve people and this is the vision of our leadership,” Dr Al Askar added. With <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/01/21/abu-dhabi-reveals-digital-strategy-2025-2027-with-35bn-for-infrastructure/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/01/21/abu-dhabi-reveals-digital-strategy-2025-2027-with-35bn-for-infrastructure/">Tamm’s AI assistant,</a> finding answers to even the most complex government processes has become effortless for customers. The AI assistant, a voice-enabled, intelligent concierge, handles 77 per cent of requests instantly. More than 700,000 users have interacted with the AI-assistant since its launch in October 2024. It learns from user behaviour and scored a 92 per cent customer satisfaction rate as of April. “It is a unique experience that is not available globally. It is a lifestyle app with time assistant. You can ask questions and interact, finish the service with AI assistant at your fingertips,” Dr Al Askar said. For example, car renewal used to take days, but with Tamm there is no waiting in lines, other than the inspection of the car. The system recommends the right type of insurance policy and synchronises it with registration. The main feature of the app is the pay for all button, meaning you can pay for all bills in just one click. “This is convenience to the customer that was difficult to do this in the past,” Dr Al Askar said. Ruba Al Hassan, director general of strategic affairs and future foresight, said Tamm has one advanced feature called snap and report, that allows people to report issues across Abu Dhabi. “People can use the feature to report potholes, traffic light malfunction or road damage by taking a photo and letting the AI assistant in the app handle the rest,” Ms Al Hassan said.