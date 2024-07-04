Abu Dhabi urges Emirati parents to rethink lavish weddings to reduce marital costs

Emirati parents have been urged to shed their views on lavish weddings being a “reflection of social status” as Abu Dhabi steps up a long-term drive to cut down on marital costs for future generations.

The emirate's Department of Community Development (DCD) on Thursday launched the Medeem Model for Women's Weddings, which will encourage brides to embrace simpler ceremonies with a focus on traditional Emirati values.

It is part of the wider Madeem strategy, set out in April, to help remove the financial burden of extravagant weddings on young couples.

The initiative was launched after studies showed that prohibitive costs is one of the main reasons why Emiratis either choose not to marry or to do so later in life.

Dr Laila Al Hyas, executive director of the Community Development Sector at the DCD, said young Emiratis understand they do not need to splash out to make the most of their big day – but many of their parents still need to be convinced.

“Today’s youth are very aware that documenting and treasuring life’s pivotal moments is far more important than dazzling guests and exaggerated spending,” said Dr Al Hyas.

“Therefore, we call on parents to change their approach to weddings and move away from the idea that the size and cost of a wedding is a reflection of social status.”

.@DCDAbuDhabi has launched the Medeem Model for Women's Weddings, promoting weddings based on simplicity, that are free of extravagance, and inspired by authentic Emirati values. The initiative is part of Medeem, an initiative launched to guide young Emirati Nationals on marriage pic.twitter.com/4EiRbEpir4 — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) July 4, 2024

In recent surveys carried out by the DCD, up to 81 per cent of Emiratis considered the wedding ceremony to be the most important part of the wedding journey, while 49 per cent of those about to get married declared that creating shared memories with their partner was their top priority.

Among the top priorities, 55 per cent opted for a party singer, 49 per cent wanted a large number of guests and 44 per cent wanted an expensive wedding dress.

Emirati brides and grooms hold separate ceremonies, which can put a further strain on purse strings.

The women's wedding model will promote good financial planning practices, offer a variety of wedding packages based on budget and number of guests, will accommodate ceremonies for multiple brides and encourage the use of authentic traditional costumes into wedding ceremonies, to save on the cost of expensive dresses.

To take part in the programme, prospective couples must both be Emirati and the husband must be a citizen or resident of Abu Dhabi.

Both spouses must also complete the premarital programme offered by the Medeem Center for Family Flourishing, which is to be launched soon.

Read More Emirati newly-weds dodge debt with group wedding in Abu Dhabi

“The Medeem Model for Women’s Weddings avoids exaggeration that can lead to great financial burdens and potentially impact a couple's happiness and future stability,” said Dr Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, chairman of DCD.

“The wedding model is derived from authentic Emirati culture, and it also includes modern elements that allow couples to express their personal tastes without exaggeration. Extravagant weddings lead to excessive spending, and young people should be allowed to enjoy a life filled with affection, love, and blessings.”

“The model includes a set of packages that suit the needs of every couple who is about to get married. They differ in terms of financial cost and the number of guests, and they allow couples to hold their wedding at home, in wedding halls that offer the Medeem benefits package, or in government halls. Couples can also choose a predetermined date that suits their schedule on the Medeem digital platform.”