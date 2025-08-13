Syrian violence is threatening to derail its recovery

In the nine months following the fall of the Bashar Al Assad government in Syria, the country has experienced something of a renaissance in its relationships with the outside world. Once isolated internationally, the interim administration in Damascus has hosted a succession of foreign dignitaries and President Ahmad Al Shara has been an official guest in several capitals.

That journey continued yesterday with a meeting in Amman at which high-level US, Jordanian and Syrian officials focused on reconstruction efforts and securing foreign investment for rebuilding Syria’s infrastructure and economy. If successful, these discussions would be a significant step forward for Syria’s recovery, building on a waning sanctions regime and the potential of the millions of Syrians who want better lives. Other meetings show similar promise. Yesterday, Syrian news agency Sana reported that Energy Minister Mohammed Al Bashir met Iraqi Oil Minister Hayan Abdul Ghani in Baghdad to discuss strengthening co-operation in the energy sector.

But there are two narratives in Syria right now. One is about a proud country trying to turn a page on years of conflict and misrule. The other is about a divided country stalked by fear, where too many of those charged with maintaining law and order are actively undermining it. The country has witnessed several bouts of appalling sectarian violence this year, the latest of which took place last month in the Druze-majority governorate of Sweida.

Although the deadly clashes between Druze and Bedouin gunmen have died down, more evidence is emerging of apparent security force involvement in cold-blooded murder. In newly released surveillance footage from the Sweida National Hospital, a soldier wearing a uniform belonging to Syria’s Internal Security Forces singles out a man from a group of frightened medical staff. The victim, identified as Mohammad Bahsas, is stuck on the head by the soldier before being wrestled to the ground and shot at point-blank range. Two soldiers then drag the lifeless body aside, leaving a thick streak of blood across the lobby. While the identities of those in the video have yet to be verified, indications are high that they are government affiliated.

It is a ghastly scene and one made even worse by the fact that the killers are wearing the uniform of Syria’s armed forces. And there have been numerous other reports of men in official army uniform killing civilians in the southern province.

What this incident starkly illuminates is that fact that these two narratives about Syria cannot co-exist. Although the country’s Ministry of Interior has ordered an investigation into the hospital execution "to expedite efforts aimed at identifying and apprehending the perpetrators at the earliest opportunity", without firm action on the part of the authorities, the country’s transition is in peril.

This is because there is a danger of foreign governments and investors – who are so crucial to the Syria’s rebirth – beginning to question the wisdom of operating in a country where hundreds are killed in outbreaks of sectarian violence, often with the suspected involvement of at least some government forces.

This re-engagement with Syria should not be taken for granted; it has great potential to change things for the better. But foreign partners should use their leverage to press Damascus to do better on punishing those involved in such criminality.

Mr Al Shara and his team have an unenviable task in keeping the country together in the face of myriad challenges. But without firmly ending the kind of scenes now coming to light from Sweida – and soon - all their efforts may come to nought.

