Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who reopened the embassy in Damascus on Thursday, said the recent violence in Syria has undermined faith in its new rulers. AP
Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, who reopened the embassy in Damascus on Thursday, said the recent violence in Syria has undermined faith in its new rulers. AP

News

MENA

Germany reopens embassy in Syria after 13 years

The reopening of the diplomatic mission comes despite serious outbreaks of violence on the Syrian coast

The National

March 20, 2025