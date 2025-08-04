Why Lebanon needs closure on the Beirut port blast

On this day five years ago, Lebanon experienced a traumatic event that arguably became the defining moment for an entire generation. Although the country is no stranger to tragedy, the detonation of nearly 3,000 tonnes of improperly stored ammonium nitrate at Beirut port continues to cast a shadow over Lebanon and its people.

The blast, which killed more than 220, injured thousands more and flattened large parts of the capital, continues to stir up painful feelings and visceral reactions among many Lebanese and those who love Lebanon. Although the country has gone through the anguish of foreign occupation, Israeli bombardment and civil war, the explosion of August 4, 2020, remains unique in its significance.

This is because it sums up so much of the Lebanese experience in recent times: chronic mismanagement; a lack of transparency; poor governance; a cavalier attitude to citizens’ well-being as well as attempts to achieve accountability being hampered by obfuscation and delay. Five years on from one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, no high-ranking officials have been convicted in connection with the blast.

The failure to prosecute those responsible for such a catastrophe has repercussions that reach far beyond the frustration of the victims’ families. A pervasive sense that the country is on the wrong path led many young Lebanese to reluctantly pack their bags and leave for opportunities abroad. One of them, architect Grace Dergham, recently told The National how, when she left in July 2001, she did so to support her parents because she was “starting to lose hope in the country”.

This is not to overlook the efforts currently under way to put the country on the right path. On Friday, The National reported that tighter regulations concerning the shipping, handling and storage of goods have been introduced in Lebanon to prevent such a tragedy from happening again. That the country now has a functioning presidency and parliament is also an important step forward. And despite many setbacks – including political interference, legal challenges and the removal of lead investigators – a judicial investigation into the blast is continuing.

Five years on from one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history, no high-ranking officials have been convicted in connection with the blast

Nevertheless, much remains to be done. Beirut port, which suffered extensive damage, has not resumed full operations. Housing, transport and cultural assets, including many religious and archaeological sites and national monuments, remain badly affected. And other issues have emerged to compound these challenges, such as the overspill from the Gaza war and a persistent financial crisis. But there are also faint signs that things may be slowly improving; a World Bank report released on June 19 found that Lebanon’s real gross domestic product was projected to grow by 4.7 per cent this year “supported by anticipated reform progress, a recovery in tourism and consumption and limited capital inflows”.

What shines through is the spirit of the Lebanese people, who have demonstrated resilience and determination despite the physical and emotional hurt stemming from the blast and its aftermath. But they should not have to be so resilient. What they want – a better future and a fair, functioning country – is right and just. Therefore, it is the job of the government, the judiciary as well as Lebanon’s political and business classes to draw a line under the devastating 2020 explosion by achieving accountability and rebuilding trust in the country’s institutions. A failure to do so will dog Lebanon’s leaders for years to come and take away the opportunity to meet its people's aspirations.

The National in Davos We are bringing you the inside story from the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos, a gathering of hundreds of world leaders, top executives and billionaires.

The%20Roundup %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Lee%20Sang-yong%3Cbr%3EStars%3A%20Ma%20Dong-seok%2C%20Sukku%20Son%2C%20Choi%20Gwi-hwa%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Four%20scenarios%20for%20Ukraine%20war %3Cp%3E1.%20Protracted%20but%20less%20intense%20war%20(60%25%20likelihood)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E2.%20Negotiated%20end%20to%20the%20conflict%20(30%25)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E3.%20Russia%20seizes%20more%20territory%20(20%25)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E4.%20Ukraine%20pushes%20Russia%20back%20(10%25)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cem%3EForecast%20by%20Economist%20Intelligence%20Unit%3C%2Fem%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MORE FROM ED HUSAIN: The UAE-Israel accord is a win for every Muslim

McIlroy's recent struggles Last six stroke-play events (First round score in brackets) Arnold Palmer Invitational Tied for 4th (74) The US Masters Tied for 7th (72) The Players Championship Tied for 35th (73) US Open Missed the cut (78) Travellers Championship Tied for 17th (67) Irish Open Missed the cut (72)

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors Power: Combined output 920hp Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025 Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Some of Darwish's last words "They see their tomorrows slipping out of their reach. And though it seems to them that everything outside this reality is heaven, yet they do not want to go to that heaven. They stay, because they are afflicted with hope." - Mahmoud Darwish, to attendees of the Palestine Festival of Literature, 2008 His life in brief: Born in a village near Galilee, he lived in exile for most of his life and started writing poetry after high school. He was arrested several times by Israel for what were deemed to be inciteful poems. Most of his work focused on the love and yearning for his homeland, and he was regarded the Palestinian poet of resistance. Over the course of his life, he published more than 30 poetry collections and books of prose, with his work translated into more than 20 languages. Many of his poems were set to music by Arab composers, most significantly Marcel Khalife. Darwish died on August 9, 2008 after undergoing heart surgery in the United States. He was later buried in Ramallah where a shrine was erected in his honour.