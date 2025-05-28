The rebuilt emergency and trauma unit reopens at Saint George Hospital University Medical Centre in Beirut. Photo: National Network Communications
News

UAE

Hospital emergency unit destroyed in Beirut blast reopens after Dh8.7 million UAE donation

Sharjah's Big Heart Foundation provided a lifeline for 147-year-old Saint George Hospital University Medical Centre

The National

May 28, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

The emergency and trauma unit at a Lebanese hospital that was destroyed in the 2020 Beirut port blast is ready to welcome patients again, thanks to a major UAE donation.

The Big Heart Foundation, a global humanitarian organisation based in Sharjah, contributed Dh8.7 million ($2.36 million) to reconstruct and expand the facility at the 147-year-old Saint George Hospital University Medical Centre in Lebanon's capital.

The hospital is about half a kilometre from the port and bore the brunt of the devastating explosion, which killed more than 200 people and left thousands injured.

Four members of the hospital’s nursing staff died, as well as 12 patients and a visitor. More than 100 doctors, nurses and administrative staff suffered injuries ranging from mild to critical, according to the hospital’s website.

The upgraded unit reopened on Tuesday. It has state-of-the-art medical equipment, expanded capacity, enhanced trauma-care facilities, and a new paediatric section.

It is expected to serve 40,000 patients per year. Its inauguration has enabled the hospital to operate at full capacity for the first time since the disaster on August 4, 2020.

The crucial funding was made possible by the Salam Beirut campaign, which raised more than Dh30 million for recovery work following the explosion.

At the inauguration ceremony, Alya Al Musaiebi, director of The Big Heart Foundation, reaffirmed Sharjah’s long-standing friendship with Lebanon and praised the strength of its people.

“The reconstructed and expanded [centre] symbolises our belief that humanitarian work must be meaningful, long-term, and grounded in the dignity of those we serve,” she said.

“The devastation caused by the Port of Beirut explosion was not just structural – it was deeply human, and our response through Salam Beirut was committed to investing in systems that give people back not just services, but stability and self-worth.”

Dr Joseph Wehbe, chief of staff and head of the emergency and trauma centre, said: “The rehabilitation, restoration and expansion of the emergency and trauma unit marks a moment of great pride for everyone at Saint George University Hospital.

“The hospital was among the most severely affected institutions by the tragic explosion that rocked the Port of Beirut, resulting in a complete shutdown for the first time since its founding in 1878.

“Despite the magnitude of the disaster, our determination never wavered. Through the dedication and perseverance of our medical and administrative teams, we managed to resume operations via a temporary emergency unit within a record time of just two weeks.”

UAELebanonSharjah
