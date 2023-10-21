Sharjah’s Big Heart Foundation to provide Dh30m in aid for Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, wife of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah, has directed the Big Heart Foundation to donate Dh30 million ($8.2 million) to the people of Gaza.

The humanitarian crisis in the Gaza strip has reached unprecedented levels, prompting the UAE to take swift and decisive action.

The foundation, under guidance of Sheikha Jawaher, is committed to providing urgent relief aid amounting to Dh30m to "our Palestinian brothers" who are facing dire circumstances in Gaza.

The support campaign will gather donations and aid from philanthropists through the following link http://tbhf.ae/gaza/index-ar.php

This is part of the UAE’s Compassion for Gaza campaign.

On Saturday, the campaign brought together individuals, organisations, and communities in a collective effort in Dubai to provide relief and support to the people of Gaza.

The campaign will continue in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah on Sunday.