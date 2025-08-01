Syria must move from a place of fear to a place of hope

As UN Security Council members continue to disagree on when to lift Syria sanctions and questions remain over the UK’s cautious approach to the transitional government in Damascus, too many ordinary Syrians are facing life in a country where – despite the promise of new beginnings – safety and security are far from certain.

Among them is Khitam Hawarin, an 18-year-old Bedouin. The young woman from the Druze-majority province of Sweida recently shared with The National a horrific tale from a week of sectarian violence that swept the district earlier this month. She recalled watching helplessly as her mother’s corpse burnt beside her, after Druze fighters opened fire on her family.

The assailants killed her mother, her aunt, her uncle’s wife, her grandmother and two cousins, including one who was only six years old, as they hid behind a stone wall. “Everyone died, except for me,” Ms Hawarin said. On the other hand, there are numerous stories of Druze civilians who also suffered shocking violence as gunmen from various factions ran riot.

The bitter fighting between some Druze and Bedouin groups – exacerbated by the presence of Islamist radicals among the ranks of some security forces – is just the latest outbreak of horrendous violence to hit Syria since fall the Bashar Al Assad government in December. The killing of Alawite civilians in March this year, again with many serious allegations of security force involvement, quickly dashed the hope that had surrounded Syria’s new start.

And yet, it is hope that the country must hold on to. Citizens have the expectation that, unlike in the Assad era, those who break the law will not go unpunished. There are some signs that the new government is conscious of this, with the Syrian Defence Ministry last week saying it was aware of reports of “shocking violations” carried out by fighters wearing military fatigues in Sweida, adding that investigations are under way.

Nevertheless, the damage these terrible breakdowns in law and order are causing to Syria’s social fabric is profound. There are now whole groups of Druze, Bedouin and Alawites whose experience of other communities is one of fear and pain. What effect this will have on the country in years to come is hard to quantify. As Cedric Labrousse, a specialist in Syrian affairs, told The National: “Just imagine what Bedouin children will think of the Druze after this. And imagine what Druze children will think of the Bedouin in 20 years.”

It is President Ahmad Al Shara and his team’s responsibility to not only enforce security and root out criminals within their ranks but build a truly representative country

But many Syrians – even those who have suffered unimaginable loss – refuse to give in to hate or be dragged into sectarian infighting. Among them is Ms Khitam. “There are good Druze and bad Druze,” she said. “The ones who attacked us were armed. The ones who saved me weren’t.”

It is President Ahmad Al Shara and his team’s responsibility to ensure such sentiment is supported. This means not only enforcing security and rooting out criminals within their ranks but building a truly representative country where citizens’ desire to live in peace with their neighbours is respected and their voices heard.

News that Syria is expected to hold its first parliamentary elections under the new government in September is welcome. However, this process must lead to a parliament filled with representatives who are there because voters see their skills and competence, not their community background. If handled correctly, this new forum for Syria’s people could add popular support to government efforts to ensure the violence seen in Sweida, Latakia, Tartus, Hama and Homs this year is never repeated. That would be a new beginning worthy of the name.

