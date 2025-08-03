Restored Saint George Hospital stands tall as Beirut marks port blast anniversary

Restoration work at Lebanon’s Saint George Hospital University Medical Centre is complete, five years after the Beirut port blast destroyed parts of the building.

Standing just 500 metres from the site, the 150-year-old hospital, one of the country’s oldest and most prestigious medical institutions, suffered extensive damage in the August 4, 2020 explosion that killed more than 200 people and injured thousands.

Four members of the hospital’s nursing staff died, as well as 12 patients and a visitor. More than 100 doctors, nurses and administrative staff suffered injuries ranging from mild to critical, said hospital officials.

Chief executive Ziad Haydar told The National that despite the destruction the hospital’s recovery stands as a testament to the resilience of the staff and the support from donors.

“We are back to normal and providing services just like before the blast, thanks to the loyalty of the staff and aid contribution,” Dr Haydar said.

Beirut's Saint George Hospital is fully operational five years after the port blast. Photo: Saint George Hospital University Medical Centre

The hospital's emergency and trauma unit only fully reopened in May. Its restoration was made possible by a Dh8.7 million ($2.36 million) donation from the Big Heart Foundation, a Sharjah-based humanitarian organisation.

“The aid from the UAE was major and it helped us to operate again and serve the community. We are forever thankful to the UAE,” Dr Haydar said.

The upgraded unit has state-of-the-art medical equipment, expanded capacity, enhanced trauma care facilities and a new paediatric section to serve 40,000 patients per year.

The crucial funding was made possible by the Salam Beirut campaign, which raised more than Dh30 million for recovery work following the explosion.

The 380-bed hospital had not stopped operating since its inauguration in 1878, but the blast forced it to halt for a couple of weeks.

“The hospital has strong bond with the society. Faith and loyalty of many people during this hard time helped to rebuild the hospital. We are now operating with 270 beds,” Dr Haydar said.

Saint George Hospital following the blast. Photo: Saint George Hospital University Medical Centre

Joseph Wehbe, chief of staff and head of the emergency and trauma centre at the hospital, recalled the first time he saw the building after the blast.

“I wasn’t in the hospital at time of explosion. When I arrived, it was a hard scene,” Dr Wehbe told The National.

“In every room on every floor windows burst, doors flew off their hinges, ceilings collapsed and equipment toppled.”

Ghada Abou Assaly, chief human resources officer, said the screams of bloodied patients, doctors and nurses could be heard in the darkness.

“The blast was beyond imagination. The hospital that treated injuries became injured,” Ms Assaly told The National.

“Paramedics and doctors started treating each other and at same time rescuing patients.”

The next day, staff and community members began cleaning in an effort to reopen the hospital.

“We witnessed many wars and conflicts but this blast was different. Despite that we have 1,500 staff members and all of them were heroes in reopening the hospital,” Ms Assaly added.

“They didn’t stop lifting the debris to accommodate patients. We are like a family.”

Dr Wehbe said the determination and resilience of the medical and administrative teams helped to resume operations in a temporary emergency unit within just two weeks.

“There was no glass for windows, and we used white plastic to cover it. We resumed work in a difficult situation, but we have to serve our community,” he added.

Dr Wehbe said the rehabilitation, restoration and expansion of the emergency and trauma unit marks a moment of great pride for everyone at the hospital.

“We couldn’t open the trauma and emergency section without the help and the funds from the UAE. No words can show our gratitude to the UAE,” Dr Wehbe said.

“We are planning to be the most advanced, best trauma and emergency unit in Lebanon and the Middle East by June 2026.”

The inauguration of the emergency and trauma unit at Saint George Hospital. Photo: National Network Communications

Alya Al Musaiebi, director of the Big Heart Foundation, said standing beside Beirut in moments of hardship is a reflection of the enduring bond between the UAE and Lebanon.

“Beirut has always been more than a city. It is a place bound to us by shared history, deep cultural ties and a longstanding spirit of solidarity,” Ms Al Musaiebi told The National.

“The restoration of the emergency department at Saint George Hospital is a reaffirmation of our collective responsibility to protect the most essential human rights even in the most difficult circumstances.”

She said the project represents the foundation’s belief that rebuilding should never mean returning to what was, but moving forward what can be better.

“At the Big Heart Foundation, we see health care as the first step towards recovery and a critical foundation for rebuilding lives, restoring public trust and fostering resilience,” she added.

