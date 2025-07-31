Podcasts Newsletters Follow us App Video
Israel has repeatedly bombed the south of Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreed last year. AFP
Israel has repeatedly bombed the south of Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreed last year. AFP
Israel has repeatedly bombed the south of Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreed last year. AFP
Israel has repeatedly bombed the south of Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreed last year. AFP

News

MENA

Israel resumes bombing Lebanon with attack on Hezbollah 'explosives factories'

Military says weapons production and storage sites struck in southern Lebanon

The National

July 31, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Israel launched new strikes on Lebanon on Thursday on what it said were Hezbollah explosives factories, in the latest breach of a ceasefire.

Defence Minister Israel Katz said the targets included Hezbollah's "biggest precision missile manufacturing site". The army said it had hit weapons production and storage sites in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley.

Lebanon's National News Agency said Israeli warplanes were flying low over the town of Hermel. It said the strikes also hit the areas of Mahmoudiyeh, Al Khardali and Jarmaq.

Israel's air force also attacked an eastern mountain range between the towns of Khreibeh and Brital, the agency said. Israel said Hezbollah had "tried to rehabilitate the sites and capabilities, actions that constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon".

"Among the targets struck were explosive manufacturing sites, which were used to develop Hezbollah's weaponry, as well as an underground site for the production and storage of strategic weapons," the Israeli military said.

Israel launched new strikes on what it said were Hezbollah explosives factories. AFP
Israel launched new strikes on what it said were Hezbollah explosives factories. AFP

Under the terms of a ceasefire deal agreed with Israel last November, Hezbollah was supposed to dismantle its infrastructure and withdraw its fighters in the border region in southern Lebanon.

Israel was obliged to withdraw from the five points of Lebanese territory it occupied but has failed to do so and continues to bomb the south regularly. Lebanon has accused Israel of breaching the deal thousands of times.

Lebanon's government is under pressure from the US to move ahead with disarming Hezbollah. Speaking on Thursday, President Joseph Aoun said there was a "historic opportunity" to "affirm the exclusivity of arms in the hands of the army and security forces".

He added that the country would seek $1 billion annually for 10 years to support the army and security forces. Lebanon’s army has often had to rely on international donors such as the US, Qatar and the UK for equipment and salary support.

