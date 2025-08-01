The new safety measures now in place at Beirut Port, five years on from explosion

Five years on from the devastating port explosion in Beirut, tighter regulations concerning the shipping, handling and storage of goods have been introduced to prevent such a tragedy from happening again.

While no one has been held accountable for the disaster that brought large parts of Lebanon’s capital to its knees on August 4, 2020, new legislation has now been introduced.

The tragedy happened when 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded, killing more than 220 people and injuring thousands more. Ammonium nitrate is a commodity used in fertiliser and the port was a vital gateway for imported grains, food, cars and other goods into the region.

The safety security and well-being of residents, local businesses, port workers and seafarers in the immediate vicinity should always be the highest priority for port and coastal state authorities David Hammond ,

executive director of Human Rights at Sea International

Lawyers working for shipping agents have welcomed the new measures, but have called for greater enforcement.

“There were already robust rules and regulations regarding the carriage of dangerous material on board vessels,” said Toufic Safie, a partner at shipping specialist law firm Stephenson Harwood Middle East LLP.

“The problem was a breaching of all those already established rules and regulations. This was due to another aspect of the shipping industry that has less to do with the handling of dangerous goods, or the carriage of goods by sea, but more to do with essentially the practice of owning and operating vessels.”

Lethal load

The lethal ammonium nitrate responsible for the massive explosion in 2020 was transported to the Lebanese capital in 2014. It was brought into port by Moldovan-flagged cargo vessel Mv Rhosus, which had been diverted to Beirut and detained by port authorities due to unpaid bills. According to maritime crime watchdog, Stable Seas, the ship destined for Mozambique was later abandoned in Lebanon by its owner.

That left gaps in regulatory checks that should have included the ship’s cargo, which had been confiscated and stored in a nearby warehouse.

A joint report by Stable Seas and One Earth Future Foundation, an NGO supporting global governance, found effective enforcement of maritime laws was dependent on international co-operation and multilateral information-sharing.

While Lebanon did have comprehensive regulations in place, political instability at the time stopped it from being fully enforced.

The International Cargo Handling Co-ordination Association (ICHCO) sets industry standards but has acknowledged, according to Mr Safie, that although most ports do have safety procedures they are "not comprehensive enough".

Shipping industry alerted

In the recent industry circular, the interim director general of Beirut Port, Omar Abdul Karim Itani, said the unloading of goods would be prevented if paperwork discrepancies were found. “This condition is mandatory for accepting any shipment at the Port of Beirut,” he said in the circular.

Further to the greater scrutiny now required, all related handling and destruction costs of prohibited goods must now be paid by importers. Shipping agents are also required to provide financial guarantees.

Since the 2020 explosion, the volume of goods passing through Beirut has dramatically reduced as the port is rebuilt. In 2019, the port handled up to eight million tonnes of cargo. In March 2025, it was 609,000 tonnes.

However, according to industry analysts Blominvest, there are positive signs, with increases in container activity and cargo volume recorded over certain periods. Challenges remain, including the impact of regional conflicts, fluctuating cargo volumes and higher insurance costs.

David Hammond, executive director of Human Rights at Sea International, has welcomed the port’s security improvements.

“Whether the source of the explosion in Beirut was foreseeable or unforeseeable, the safety, security and well-being of residents, local businesses, port workers and seafarers in the immediate vicinity should always be the highest priority for port and coastal state authorities,” he said. "It is an ongoing duty and requirement, globally.”

