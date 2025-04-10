A street money exchanger in Sanaa holds bundles of Yemeni banknotes as he waits for customers. As with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis exploit a governance vacuum. EPA
A street money exchanger in Sanaa holds bundles of Yemeni banknotes as he waits for customers. As with Hezbollah in Lebanon, the Houthis exploit a governance vacuum. EPA

Opinion

Editorial

Yemenis need a government they can believe in

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

April 10, 2025