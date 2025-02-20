Houthi supporters at a protest in Sanaa on Friday. Despite years of keeping Yemen on a destabilising and near-permanent war footing, the Houthis remain an entrenched presence in one of the world’s poorest nations. EPA
Houthi supporters at a protest in Sanaa on Friday. Despite years of keeping Yemen on a destabilising and near-permanent war footing, the Houthis remain an entrenched presence in one of the world’s pooShow more

Opinion

Editorial

Yemen's Houthi rebels are faced with a stark choice

Insight and opinion from The National’s editorial leadership

February 20, 2025