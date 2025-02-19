Abdulkhaleq Imran speaks to The National on the sidelines of the Yemen International Forum in Amman. Nada AlTaher / The National
Abdulkhaleq Imran speaks to The National on the sidelines of the Yemen International Forum in Amman. Nada AlTaher / The National

News

MENA

‘They called us enemies of God’: Yemeni journalist describes torture in Houthi jail

Abdulkhaleq Imran was detained for eight years and is still 'at risk' due to religious fatwa

Nada AlTaher
Nada AlTaher
Amman

February 19, 2025