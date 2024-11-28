Yemen's Houthi rebels and Iraqi militias vow more attacks on Israel despite Lebanon ceasefire

Yemen's <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/10/us-uk-air-strikes-hit-houthi-controlled-areas-of-yemen/" target="_blank">Houthi</a> rebels and pro-Iran militias in Iraq on Thursday vowed to carry out more attacks against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/israel/" target="_blank">Israel</a> in support of the Palestinian people, a day after a ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect. The Houthis have been targeting ships in the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/2024/10/29/red-sea-conflict-jeopardises-middle-east-economic-pick-up-warns-un/" target="_blank">Red Sea</a> and Gulf of Aden since November 2023 in attacks they say are in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The raids have posed a significant international security challenge as they have disrupted major shipping lanes. The group has also targeted Israel with drones. "It is important to build on what was achieved on the Lebanese front and move towards further escalation, particularly from Iraq and Yemen," the leader of the Iran-backed <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/houthis/" target="_blank">Houthis</a>, Abdul-Malik Al Houthi, said in a speech. "The operations from the Yemeni front to support the Palestinian people with missiles and drones towards the Israeli enemy are continuing. This week there were bombing operations that targeted Ashqelon, the Israeli airbase of Nevatim in Negev and the city of Eilat." The Houthi leader praised the actions of Hezbollah in Lebanon, saying the group had inflicted huge losses on Israel during the war. The Yemeni group had on Wednesday welcomed the Lebanon ceasefire, calling the deal a "victory" for its Iran-backed ally. "We salute the great steadfastness of Hezbollah and the dear Lebanese people in the face of the brutal Israeli aggression," Mohammed Abdul Salam, spokesman for the Houthis, posted on X. "Thanks to this steadfastness ... Lebanon was able to achieve a new victory. Mr Al Houthi added: "The Iraqi front is powerful and has capabilities that enable it to be more active and the Israeli enemy fear it." The Islamic Resistance in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/iraq/" target="_blank">Iraq</a> is among pro-Iran groups drawn into more than a year of war in Gaza and Lebanon. Two of the Shiite armed factions also vowed to carry out more attacks on Israel. “Our operations will continue until the war in Gaza comes to an end,” Mohammed Al Tamimi, the leader of the True Promise Corps, told <i>The National</i>. “Our messages to the Iraqi government and the international community are clear; the Islamic Resistance in Iraq will continue its jihadist operations through drones and missiles until the war against the Palestinian people is stopped.” On Wednesday, Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most influential armed groups within the umbrella, played down the significance of the Lebanon ceasefire, saying it would not weaken the unified stance of Hezbollah's allies. “The pause taken by one side of the resistance axis will not affect the unity of the fronts. Instead, new parties will join to strengthen the sacred battlefield in confronting the enemies of Allah, His Messenger, and the believers,” it said in a statement. “We reaffirm our steadfast stance on the Palestinian cause, which remains a core issue for which precious blood has been shed, as was the case in Lebanon and among the forces of the axis." Mr Al Tamimi said all groups within the Islamic Resistance in Iraq agreed on this stance.