A cautious optimism in Tunisia

Tunisia is often cited as the one success of the 2011 Arab uprisings that toppled several regimes in the region. But neither economic prosperity nor political stability emerged from the Tunisian revolution. The situation came to a boil last month when people took to the streets in protest – against the state of the economy, corruption and the official handling of the coronavirus pandemic in their country.

The protests prompted President Kais Saied to take over. A law professor without a political party who rose to power in 2019, Mr Saied dismissed prime minister Hichem Mechichi, who had been in office for less than a year, and suspended parliament for a month. The health minister, too, was dismissed in light of the worsening Covid-19 situation in the North African country.

In the past 10 years, Tunisia has had nine governments. Add to that, the country has been under a state of emergency since two terror attacks in 2015. Unemployment that was at 14.9 per cent before the pandemic was at 17.4 per cent at the end of last year.

So even as Tunisia's Islamist party, Ennahda, criticised Mr Saied's shake-up, many Tunisians lauded Mr Saied and saw it as necessary in a country that is all too familiar with struggles. A local poll last week showed that 87 per cent of Tunisians supported the move.

Tunisia needs all the help it can get. With debt repayment issues and budget deficits, the country is seeking as much as $4 billion from the International Monetary Fund. Since freezing parliament, Mr Saied has pledged to address the country's deep economic morass, including what he said was the plundering of $4.8bn of public money by officials.

Countries from around the Arab world understand the need for stability and prosperity in Tunisia. Morocco, Egypt, Algeria are among countries that sent envoys to express their support for Mr Saeid and Tunisia. Yesterday, UAE Presidential Adviser Dr Anwar Gargash delivered a letter from President Sheikh Khalifa to Mr Saied stating the UAE's solidarity with the people. The UAE's support has been illustrated in the past fortnight as the country sent 47 tonnes of crucial medical supplies – after an earlier dispatch of 500,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines to the country.

Vaccination drives in Tunisia, a country of close to 12 million people, began in March. But until recently, progress had been slow; only 8 per cent of the population had received their shots until last week. Corresponding with the rising number of cases, frustration has been growing among many Tunisians at the government's handling of the pandemic. The country has seen more than 600,000 infections and more than 20,000 people have died from the virus.

However, there is reason for cautious optimism.

On Sunday, a remarkable 5 per cent of the country got their jabs – that is, more than half a million people. Compared to the sluggish pace in the preceding months, this could be a turning point. It takes a huge effort to inoculate so many people in one day and Tunisia showed what it could be capable of, despite the undeniable challenges. At centres across the country, medical staff and volunteers representing youth groups, the Tunisian Scouts, the Red Crescent and others rallied together to give the vaccination drive a much-needed boost. Indeed, if this level of effort can be sustained in other areas of administration, the country's future can yet hold promise.

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Best Foreign Language Film nominees Capernaum (Lebanon) Cold War (Poland) Never Look Away (Germany) Roma (Mexico) Shoplifters (Japan)

'Peninsula' Stars: Gang Dong-won, Lee Jung-hyun, Lee Ra Director: ​Yeon Sang-ho Rating: 2/5

Where can I submit a sample? Volunteers can now submit DNA samples at a number of centres across Abu Dhabi. The programme is open to all ages. Collection centres in Abu Dhabi include: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC)

Biogenix Labs in Masdar City

Al Towayya in Al Ain

NMC Royal Hospital in Khalifa City

Bareen International Hospital

NMC Specialty Hospital, Al Ain

NMC Royal Medical Centre - Abu Dhabi

NMC Royal Women’s Hospital.

The National Archives, Abu Dhabi Founded over 50 years ago, the National Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the UAE, and is the oldest and richest archive relating to the Arabian Gulf. Much of the material can be viewed on line at the Arabian Gulf Digital Archive - https://www.agda.ae/en

From Europe to the Middle East, economic success brings wealth - and lifestyle diseases A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted. One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain. In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems. The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014. And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.

MATCH INFO Sheffield United 2 Bournemouth 1

United: Sharp (45+2'), Lundstram (84')

Bournemouth: C Wilson (13') Man of the Match: Jack O’Connell (Sheffield United)

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

If you go The flights Etihad (www.etihad.com) and Spice Jet (www.spicejet.com) fly direct from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Pune respectively from Dh1,000 return including taxes. Pune airport is 90 minutes away by road. The hotels A stay at Atmantan Wellness Resort (www.atmantan.com) costs from Rs24,000 (Dh1,235) per night, including taxes, consultations, meals and a treatment package.



Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Results Light Flyweight (49kg): Mirzakhmedov Nodirjon (UZB) beat Daniyal Sabit (KAZ) by points 5-0. Flyweight (52kg): Zoirov Shakhobidin (UZB) beat Amit Panghol (IND) 3-2. Bantamweight (56kg): Kharkhuu Enkh-Amar (MGL) beat Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov (UZB) 3-2. Lightweight (60kg): Erdenebat Tsendbaatar (MGL) beat Daniyal Shahbakhsh (IRI) 5-0. Light Welterweight (64kg): Baatarsukh Chinzorig (MGL) beat Shiva Thapa (IND) 3-2. Welterweight (69kg): Bobo-Usmon Baturov (UZB) beat Ablaikhan Zhussupov (KAZ) RSC round-1. Middleweight (75kg): Jafarov Saidjamshid (UZB) beat Abilkhan Amankul (KAZ) 4-1. Light Heavyweight (81kg): Ruzmetov Dilshodbek (UZB) beat Meysam Gheshlaghi (IRI) 3-2. Heavyweight (91kg): Sanjeet (IND) beat Vassiliy Levit (KAZ) 4-1. Super Heavyweight (+91kg): Jalolov Bakhodir (UZB) beat Kamshibek Kunkabayev (KAZ) 5-0.

Pearls on a Branch: Oral Tales

​​​​​​​Najlaa Khoury, Archipelago Books

