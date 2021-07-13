Half a million Covid-19 vaccine doses donated by UAE arrive in Tunisia

Follow the latest updates on the Covid-19 pandemic here

A plane carrying 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses, donated by the UAE to help curb the spread of the virus, has arrived in Tunisia.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, ordered the donation of half a million Covid-19 vaccine doses to Tunisia.

The country is battling to contain a second wave of infections, with several countries in the region pledging aid.

Rashid Mohammed Al Mansouri, UAE Ambassador to Tunisia, said the donation of vaccines is in line with the UAE’s ongoing support for the Tunisian people.

He said the UAE sent a plane to Tunisia carrying 11 tonnes of medical diagnostic equipment, ventilators, mobile breathing units and PPE in November last year.

Read More Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi orders donation of half a million vaccine doses to Tunisia

Earlier this week, Sheikh Mohamed spoke with Tunisian President Kais Saied.

He told Mr Saied the UAE was keen to help the North African country to curb Covid-19.

They also discussed ties between their countries and ways to enhance co-operation in all sectors.