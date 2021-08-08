Dr Anwar Gargash: UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisian people

Dr Anwar Gargash delivers a letter from UAE President Sheikh Khalifa to Tunisian President Kais Saied at Carthage Palace in Tunis on Saturday. Wam

UAE Presidential Adviser Dr Anwar Gargash has delivered a letter to President Kais Saied of Tunisia from President Sheikh Khalifa stating the country's solidarity with the Tunisian people.

Mr Saied invoked a national emergency over the coronavirus pandemic, froze Parliament and dismissed the prime minister two weeks ago as part of exceptional measures to deal with a failing economy and the coronavirus pandemic.

“We stand in solidarity with the honourable Tunisian people and support everything that achieves their security and prosperity,” Dr Gargash wrote on Twitter after the meeting on Saturday.

تشرفت بلقاء فخامة رئيس الجمهورية التونسية الشقيقة قيس سعيّد وتسليمه رسالة صاحب السمو الشيخ خليفة بن زايد، حفظه الله، نتضامن مع الشعب التونسي الكريم وندعم كل ما يحقق أمنه وإزدهاره، وندرك علم اليقين ضرورة الحفاظ علي الدولة ومؤسساتها وقدرتها علي خدمة المواطن بكل عدالة وشفافية. pic.twitter.com/7G64ytNPU9 — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) August 8, 2021

"We are certain of the importance of preserving the state and its institutions and its ability to serve its citizens in all fairness and transparency."

Dr Gargash, a former minister of state for foreign affairs, said Tunisia's internal affairs were viewed as sovereign, state news agency Wam reported on Saturday.

He expressed confidence in Tunisia's ability to successfully address all of its economic, health and institutional issues, Wam reported.

Dr Gargash, also writing on Twitter on July 31, denied accusations made by Rached Ghannouchi, Parliament Speaker and leader of Tunisia’s Islamist Ennahda party, in a British newspaper that the UAE was involved in recent events in Tunisia.

“I was not surprised by Mr Rashed Ghannouchi’s conversation with the London newspaper The Times and his accusations against the Emirates," Dr Gargash wrote on Twitter on the day Mr Ghannouchi's comments appeared in the paper.

"We have become accustomed to the use of the name of the Emirates by these authorities to justify local and structural shortcomings."

لم استغرب حوار السيد راشد الغنوشي مع صحيفة التايمز اللندنية واتهاماته الموجهة للامارات، فقد تعودنا الزج باسم الامارات من قبل هذه الجهات لتبرير قصور محلي وهيكلي، ونصيحتي أن تكون قراءته داخلية لاحداث بلاده فستكون بالتأكيد أدق ولعلها أنفع. — د. أنور قرقاش (@AnwarGargash) July 31, 2021

“My advice is for him to look into the internal events of his country as that would surely be more accurate and perhaps more beneficial.”

Earlier, Mr Saied met Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan at Carthage Palace in Tunis to discuss ties between the two countries.

The kingdom was among the first to issue a statement in support of stability in the country after recent events unfolded.

Tunisia is reeling from the effects of the pandemic as the situation worsens and the health sector struggles to cope.

In July, the UAE donated 500,000 Covid-19 vaccine doses to help control the spread of the disease in Tunisia.

