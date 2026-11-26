Almost 20 years of initially gradual – and then galloping – global fragmentation have affected the world in many ways. One of the low-profile changes from that path has been an increase in the importance of learning about other cultures. This evolution is reflected in the investments that universities in countries such as the UAE and Gulf states have recently made in area studies programmes.

In the 11th century AD, when the Islamic Abbasid Caliphate was at the height of its intellectual achievements, the Muslim scholar Al-Biruni arguably established the academic discipline of “area studies” through his publication of The Book of India. Today, that legacy lives on in the form of area studies programmes at leading universities around the world, covering subjects such as Chinese studies, Russian studies, Latin American studies and – one of the most popular modern manifestations – Middle Eastern studies.

Like Al-Biruni’s original work, these interdisciplinary programmes analyse a country, region or civilisation holistically, with particular emphasis on its political, social and economic structures.

Although area studies, as originally conceived, were purely academic initiatives, during the 19th and 20th centuries they also came to play a role in the foreign policies of countries. This transformation began with the anthropological studies conducted by European scholars during the colonial era, as policymakers realised that such knowledge was invaluable to colonial administration. Following the conclusion of the Second World War, the US invested heavily in area studies as a means of understanding its geopolitical adversary, the Soviet Union, which was, in many ways, a society completely alien to ordinary Americans.

A professor lecturing at Al-Azhar University in Cairo in the 19th century. Getty Images Show caption: A professor lecturing at Al-Azhar University in Cairo in the…

However, just as expansion and conflict served to bolster the demand for knowledge about other cultures, peace and globalisation had the opposite effect. In particular, the era of economic integration that accelerated following the end of the Cold War and the conclusion of the 1994 Uruguay Round of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade – better known as Gatt – unleashed a wave of international socialisation, as developing countries sought to emulate advanced economies.

For better or worse, the opening of economies and societies, coupled with the decline in interstate wars, led to a gradual homogenisation of cultures.

A simple manifestation of this trend was the increase in the share of the world’s population that is able to speak English, which rose from 21 per cent in 1985 to 29 per cent in 2008. Similarly, in terms of intellectual paradigms, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank forged the “Washington Consensus”, which came to prescribe a relatively uniform view of sound economic policy based on an embrace of market values.

When peace reigns and societies increasingly resemble one another, the returns to understanding foreign cultures diminish, especially in the policy realm, where time and resources are scarce. Concurrent technological developments, most notably the internet and cheaper, more convenient travel, have meant that a healthy academic interest in area studies has continued. However, it arguably became harder to convince governments to regard support for such programmes as a strategic investment.

The first decade of the new millennium witnessed several important events that contributed to a reversal of the long-term trend towards increasing globalisation. These included China’s accession to the World Trade Organisation in 2001, the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the US in the same year and the global financial crisis in 2008. Later, the Arab uprisings of 2011, the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and the Ukraine war in 2022 reinforced a new trajectory characterised by global fragmentation. The Iran war that began this year represents another link in this unfortunate chain, while the “Liberation Day” tariffs imposed by US President Donald Trump in April last year constitute an economic manifestation of the new wave of deglobalisation.

Quote Although area studies, as originally conceived, were purely academic initiatives, during the 19th and 20th centuries they also came to play a role in the foreign policies of countries

The corollary of these transformations is a renewed appreciation of area studies in the policy domain. Large and medium-sized countries no longer feel pressured to conform to, or emulate, global “best practices”. Instead, societies are taking pride in charting their own paths, guided by an economic nationalism paradigm characterised by greater caution in international dealings. This nationalist turn has included efforts by major powers to strengthen their national languages. India’s 2020 education policy promoted teaching in mother tongues and regional languages, while Russia’s 2023 legislation restricted the use of foreign borrowings in specified public settings where Russian equivalents exist. Both illustrate a renewed emphasis on linguistic and cultural sovereignty.

These changes mean that policymakers probably perceive greater benefits than before in developing a holistic understanding of foreign cultures. In the UAE and the rest of the Gulf, we can see evidence of these trends. Notably, as recently as 2020, there were hardly any area studies programmes at universities across the six GCC countries. By 2023, Sharjah had established the Global Studies University, offering a master's programme in Global African Studies. The New York University Abu Dhabi has programmes including one that is focused on African studies. In Qatar, Northwestern University launched the Institute for Advanced Study in the Global South in 2022. The fact that some of these initiatives are state-funded suggests that the region’s governments perceive strategic value in area studies that extends beyond their narrow academic returns.

In 1996, writing a PhD dissertation on another country’s language or history was probably a luxury that governments increasingly felt compelled to dispense with. Three decades later, dealing with Americans, Chinese or Russians means understanding their languages, customs and worldviews. As a result, that PhD has regained much of its value. The dark era of globalisation may end up being the golden era of area studies.