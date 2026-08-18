UAE updates rules for Emiratis applying for scholarships to study abroad

The Ministry of Higher Education has updated the rules and regulations for Emiratis hoping to obtain a government scholarship to study abroad.

The resolution sets out conditions and requirements for the national scholarship programme and updates destination countries, institutions and priority areas of study.

To qualify for the government-funded scholarship, Emiratis must apply to an institution ranked in the top 50 globally for the relevant field of study, regardless of its overall ranking.

However, if they are applying for a scholarship to study in the US or Australia, the university must rank in the global top 100 overall and for that particular subject.

Emirati students hoping to study in other English-speaking countries, such as the UK and Canada, need to apply to an institution in the global top 200 overall and for that field.

Those applying to study in non-English speaking countries can apply for a scholarship for institutions ranked globally in the top 300 overall and also for the relevant subject area.

Priority will be given to students taking courses relevant to the key sectors of energy, transport and logistics, technology and engineering, health care, water and the environment, creative industries, science, and finance.

The resolution was passed to build a more efficient and sustainable scholarship system based on strong governance, high-quality outcomes and optimal investment in people, state news agency Wam reported on Tuesday. The updates aim to support the UAE’s development objectives and strengthen the country’s global competitiveness.

The resolution also establishes a framework for governing the rights and obligations of scholarship students, reported Wam. This includes “maintaining regular academic progress, upholding the reputation of the UAE, disclosing any other benefits or scholarships associated with the scholarship, and notifying the Ministry of any developments that may affect their academic journey”.

Training programme

Emirati students who receive the scholarships to study abroad will also be connected with training and research opportunities relevant to their fields of study, added Wam.

Students taking part in the scheme could be “permitted to undertake one or more courses at another educational institution as part of a joint academic programme, an academic co-operation agreement”.

The new rulings will “further strengthen the role of educational and science and technology missions and offices in overseeing the academic, administrative, and financial affairs of scholarship students and providing them with the necessary support throughout their scholarship period, while also strengthening partnerships with leading global higher education institutions”, reported Wam.