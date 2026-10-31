Sheikha Latifa meets Emirati scholarship students in South Korea

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed met Emirati scholarship students studying at leading South Korean universities during a visit to Seoul.

The chairwoman of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority concluded her visit to the South Korean capital by meeting students enrolled in programmes spanning advanced engineering, computer science, artificial intelligence, data analysis, advanced digital technologies, and innovation and technology management.

Sheikha Latifa learnt about the students' academic progress, areas of specialisation and experiences of studying in Korea, as well as the country's higher education and research sector.

The meeting was also attended by Maryam Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary General of the UAE Cabinet, and Aisha Miran, director general of Dubai's Knowledge and Human Development Authority.

“Our scholarship students embody the UAE's values in the communities where they study,” Sheikha Latifa said. “We take pride in their dedication and ambition. The knowledge and expertise they gain will shape their personal and professional growth, while contributing to the opportunities we create for future generations.”

She commended the discipline and passion shown by the students and encouraged them to make full use of Korea's scientific and technological advances, enabling them to bring world-class expertise and best practices back to the UAE.

She said their capabilities would help to drive innovation, strengthen the country's competitiveness and support its growth as a centre for knowledge and advanced technology.

The students said Sheikha Latifa's visit encouraged them to pursue academic excellence and to apply their knowledge in service of the UAE's future.

Discussions also covered support and resources available to help Emirati students succeed academically.

The visit was part of a broader delegation to Seoul that included representatives from Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Police, Dubai Municipality, Dubai Digital Authority and other government organisations.