Sheikha Latifa meets Crown Princess of Sweden

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed met Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden during a visit to the Scandinavian country.

Sheikha Latifa, daughter of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, led a high-level delegation from the UAE.

The meeting in Stockholm reviewed the growing bilateral relations between the UAE and Sweden, with an emphasis on strengthening co-operation and exchanging expertise across vital and future-focused sectors, the Dubai Government Media Office reported.

"It was a pleasure to meet Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden in Stockholm during an official visit to Sweden," Sheikha Latifa wrote on X.

"We reviewed the growing bilateral relations between our two countries and discussed opportunities to enhance co-operation and exchange expertise across a number of vital sectors, supporting sustainable development and shared prosperity."

Sheikha Latifa also met senior Swedish officials from the health and social affairs sectors. The meeting explored opportunities to share expertise in areas of mutual interest and reviewed Sweden’s experience in developing integrated healthcare and social care models, the media office said.