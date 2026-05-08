Sweden will always be a reliable partner in the UAE's inspiring journey

The morning of Saturday, February 28 has become etched in the memory of all of us who live in the Gulf. Much like other dark watershed dates – September 11, 2001 and February 24, 2022 – this day will return in conversations around dinner tables: where were you when it happened? It will also become the subject of ceremonies and quiet moments of reflection, dedicated to the victims.

I was myself standing on the summit of the UAE’s highest mountain, Jebel Jais, looking out over steep ravines, desert landscapes and the sea that opens into the Strait of Hormuz.

The evening before, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, had hosted a gracious iftar for the diplomatic corps. As we broke the fast, conversations naturally revolved around the ongoing negotiations between the US and Iran. Much indicated that there would, after all, be no war. Nor did anyone in the Gulf wish for one.

That beautiful Saturday morning was strikingly calm. About fifty people shared the breathtaking view from the mountaintop. Most had driven up the winding road, passing a few cyclists surely anticipating the descent. I took some photos – and then my phone vibrated. The war had begun. Iran had conducted missile attacks against the UAE and other Gulf countries.

My phone soon grew hot. I had to stop several times during the long drive back to Abu Dhabi. Once there, I witnessed the Emirati air defences intercept incoming missiles with great efficiency.

In the first hectic weeks that followed, my embassy’s focus was primarily on assisting stranded tourists. Thousands of Swedes had come to the UAE to enjoy the sun, the sea and everything else the Emirates has to offer. Others were caught in transit. Like many countries, Sweden arranged charter flights. At the same time, commercial air traffic from Abu Dhabi and Dubai resumed quickly, allowing the consular crisis to subside. The UAE’s ability to handle enormous flows of people with hospitality and efficiency was – and remains – impressive.

Play 10:09 EU’s Kaja Kallas: Gulf states must be heard in Iran talks

So, too, is its broader resilience. Seeking a safe space during missile alerts and experiencing the collective anxiety was unsettling. Yet this unease rapidly gave way to confidence in how authorities responded to the attacks. Many of us were impressed by the air defences – but perhaps even more so by how people, institutions and commerce held firm under pressure.

For me, this is the most lasting impression: under immense strain, a strong sense of unity and trust emerged.

Swedish companies have been present in the Emirates since the 1960s, proving to be reliable and consistent partners in the country’s development. Today, about 250 Swedish companies operate here – from defence industries producing goods made in the UAE, to consumer brands such as Ikea, H&M and Spotify. Nearly 10,000 Swedes now call the UAE their second home.

Political co-operation has deepened as well. A visit to Sweden last year by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, gave new momentum to bilateral relations. Sweden’s Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Minister of Justice are among those who have visited the UAE in recent years.

Sweden strongly condemns Iran’s unjustifiable attack. Iran has no right to target its peaceful neighbours, nor to close waterways essential to the global economy. As an EU member state, we welcome the bloc’s active diplomacy to de-escalate tensions in the region.

The dust of war, more than two months after it started, has yet to settle. But the resilience demonstrated by the UAE during these critical weeks makes me confident that its success story will continue. Nations that foster creativity, entrepreneurship and tolerance are best positioned for the future. Sweden intends to remain a reliable and consistent partner in that journey.