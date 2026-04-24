An era of crisis only strengthens the UAE-EU bond

In a time defined by war, the strategic relations between the EU and the UAE demonstrate that a partnership built on political, economic and security co-operation can endure and become more resilient – even in the face of conflict and uncertainty.

What has taken shape in recent years is a closer alignment between two partners driven by shared interests, deepening economic co-operation and a similar vision of the future. As regional tensions ebb and flow, and their consequences travel far beyond Europe and the Gulf, this relationship has assumed an important role in preserving economic stability, strengthening mutual security and containing the risks of wider escalation.

The recent visits of Antonio Costa, the President of the European Council, and Kaja Kallas, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs, to the UAE illustrate this partnership. Their meetings with President Sheikh Mohamed and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs were more than a mere exchange of positions. They reflect a convergence of priorities that have shaped the EU-UAE partnership over the years.

Play 00:20 Sheikh Mohamed and European Council chief discuss Iran conflict

These visits should be understood not simply as formal diplomatic stops, but rather as reconfirmed strategic engagement in times of crisis, reinforcing a partnership that is both pragmatic and forward-looking.

The current regional climate underscores the urgency of increased co-ordination between the two sides. The EU’s support for the UAE is more than diplomatic courtesy. It signals an awareness that instability in the Gulf can quickly translate into global economic and political strain. Conversely, the UAE’s engagement with European partners reflects an understanding that external support enhances regional resilience.

The numbers alone are compelling: in 2024, non-oil trade between the two partners reached $68 billion (Dh249.73 billion), a growth of approximately 4 per cent from 2023. The EU also receives 8.3 per cent of the UAE’s non-oil exports and is the country’s second-largest non-oil trade partner after China. The EU’s investment stock in the UAE is around $220 billion, making it the largest investor in the country. Meanwhile, the UAE is a reliable destination for European exports, particularly in high-value sectors such as machinery, transport equipment and advanced manufacturing. It is also an outstanding partner in sectors such as aviation, logistics, finance and tourism.

These are not small figures. They put the UAE among the EU’s most significant global partners and reaffirm its position as a central economic hub linking Europe with the Middle East, Asia, Africa and beyond.

It is very important to recall that the launch of EU-UAE trade negotiations in May last year was a defining moment for the future of bilateral economic co-operation. Negotiations have advanced with impressive pace with a sixth round of talks taking place in Brussels this month. But the EU-UAE partnership goes beyond economic relations.

Quote Following the start of the Iran war, partnerships that uphold diplomacy and the rules-based order become ever more important

Following the start of the Iran war on February 28 and Iran’s egregious attacks on the UAE, partnerships that uphold diplomacy and the rules-based order become ever more important. We have seen a proliferation of conflict in both our regions because of a disregard for the international rules-based order. We both share an important interest in protecting territorial integrity, economic stability and freedom of navigation, which has become weaponised following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. We also realise that deterring future escalation and maintaining diplomatic engagements are crucial.

The UAE and the EU bring complementary strengths to these challenges. The UAE has positioned itself as a pragmatic regional actor and a convener of dialogue. Europe is a trusted partner that brings regulatory power, diplomatic reach and economic weight. Together, we can contribute to de-escalation while supporting longer-term regional stability.

The EU’s own posture has evolved in response to new realities. Its engagement with the Gulf countries, especially the UAE, has moved towards sustained strategic dialogue. The EU’s commitment to regional stability has deepened through the annual EU-GCC High-Level Forum on Regional Security and the EU’s role in ensuring freedom of navigation through Operation Aspides in the Red Sea. Indeed, the EU-GCC partnership is widening – from trade and investment to climate action, energy, security and humanitarian co-operation. It also includes practical mechanisms such as the Trade and Investment Dialogue and the Green Transition Forum.

As part of the EU’s response to evolving global geopolitical context, the EU’s collective defence capacities have been reinforced in recent years, something that will be highlighted in the coming EU Defence Technology Forum of on May 7 in Abu Dhabi. Such high-level visits do not stop at solidarity and words of affirmation but build concrete co-operation.

Meanwhile, energy co-operation remains a central pillar of this relationship, too. Where energy is weaponised by our neighbours, we diversify. The UAE’s investments in renewable energy, including large-scale solar projects and hydrogen initiatives, offer avenues for collaboration that align with EU climate objectives and the need to ensure security of energy supplies. Conflicts in our respective regions will only strengthen our commitment to bilateral co-operation in this crucial context to further develop renewable energy production, increase energy efficiency thereby securing economic resilience and securing the supply of energy even in times of crisis.

Against this backdrop, engagements between EU and UAE reflect a deliberate effort to anchor both foreign policies in stable and capable partnerships. Together, the UAE and the EU are better positioned to address complex challenges. This model of co-operation, grounded in shared interests and sustained political commitments rather than abstract principles, carries growing weight.

Following six weeks of instability, the question is no longer whether the EU and the UAE are important partners to one another. The question now is how both sides will continue to enhance their relations in an era defined by uncertainty, volatility and crisis. So far, the UAE and the EU have demonstrated that their partnership is durable and resilient. It shall continue to be so.

Lucie Berger is the EU's ambassador to the UAE

Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Dhaheri is deputy director general at the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy