The robust EU-UAE ties are rooted in history and share a vision for the future

This year marks the 10th anniversary of diplomatic presence of the EU in the UAE. While our formal EU-UAE relationship is relatively recent, our shared history goes back much further, through the longstanding relations between the UAE and the EU member states. In the past decade, we have built on that foundation, fostering a deeper mutual understanding of our cultures, policies and the ways our strengths complement one another. Today, bilateral relations are thriving. Economically, the UAE has grown to become the EU’s primary export destination and investment partner <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/06/22/how-the-eus-new-carbon-scheme-could-sync-with-middle-east-clean-energy-push/" target="_blank">in the Mena region</a>, as well as one of the EU’s top trading partners overall. This robust relationship is further reinforced by the strong presence of EU companies in the UAE across key sectors such as finance, energy, real estate, services and more. Moreover, about 200,000 Europeans who call the UAE home contribute daily to the nation’s economy, diversity and prosperity. Obviously, this has not happened overnight, or even throughout this decade alone. It has developed over the course of several decades, thanks to the deeply rooted historical relationship between the Emirates and Europe, starting with <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/heritage/2022/04/20/remembering-sheikh-zayed-how-the-founding-father-introduced-the-uae-to-the-world/" target="_blank">the very first visit</a> of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to Europe in August 1951. Europeans were starting to build an economic union after the devastating Second World War, and the UAE was laying the groundwork for its phenomenal economic transformation. Seventy-three years later, the EU is a unique partnership between 27 European countries and home to about 450 million people. The UAE is a worldwide financial, trade and logistics hub and a key international player. Since I presented my credentials in October last year, I have witnessed a surge in high-level visits from EU leaders to the UAE. During this short period, I have welcomed several high-level delegations from Brussels, including European Council President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/08/30/president-sheikh-mohamed-receives-eus-charles-michel-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Charles Michel</a> and European Commission President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/government/2023/09/07/president-sheikh-mohamed-meets-eus-ursula-von-der-leyen-in-abu-dhabi/" target="_blank">Ursula von der Leyen</a>, twice. Bilateral relations might be thriving, but the region as a whole is facing one of its worst humanitarian and security crises. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/10/04/israel-takes-global-punches-if-not-a-knock-out-blow/" target="_blank">Josep Borrell</a> recently said: “One year after the terrible attack against Israel, the situation is only getting worse. The people in the region are more insecure than ever and are caught in an unending cycle of violence, hatred, and revenge.” And our frequent exchanges, including at the highest level, show that our bilateral relationship is paramount for tackling these crises together. Gravely concerned by the worsening humanitarian situation in Gaza, the EU has quadrupled its emergency assistance to €103 million ($112m) for the Palestinian people last year, while committing €275m in aid for this year. The UAE, meanwhile, has delivered the highest amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza since the conflict started. The EU and the UAE both seek a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, reject the escalation of violence across the Middle East, and believe that <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/05/03/gaza-israel-eu-peace/" target="_blank">no military solution will bring a future</a> to Palestinians or Israelis. Our collaboration with the UAE and other partners will continue to ensure that support reaches those most affected by the crisis while we continue exploring ways to build on our respective capacities and experiences, to lay the groundwork for the day after, and hopefully build a sustainable peace and prosperity for the wider region. As the European experience shows, sustainable peace even after the most devastating war is possible; this is after all how the EU was built following two devastating wars in Europe. In Europe, on the other hand, our security is also fundamentally affected by Russia’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/2024/10/11/europe-needs-to-help-ukraine-defend-itself-with-or-without-us-support/" target="_blank">ongoing war</a> of aggression against Ukraine, and we are grateful to our partners in the region for their efforts to help resolve this conflict. The UAE has played a key role in mediation between Russia and Ukraine, resulting in the release of hundreds of captives and has contributed millions to support various humanitarian initiatives in Ukraine, underscoring its commitment to aiding those affected by the conflict. In Europe, we need a long-term solution as well, and to achieve that, we must strengthen co-operation with our partners in the region, similar to the collaboration we have on crises in the Middle East. This is essential for building a sustainable peace while respecting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. Further, joint EU-UAE efforts can also play a pivotal role in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/editorial/2024/10/09/refugees-displaced-lebanon-syria-israel-middle-east/" target="_blank">de-escalating conflicts</a> and stabilising areas like in Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Sudan. While we work on our parts in these multitudes of crises, we continue looking at the bigger picture and considering how a long-term, comprehensive solution can bring peace and stability to all. In the meantime, the EU and its member states remain committed to protecting freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, particularly through the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/europe/2024/02/15/aspides-eu-mission-red-sea-greece/" target="_blank">“Aspides” maritime operation</a>. We also continue building on our economic ties following our excellent collaboration before and during Cop28, which resulted in many opportunities for further joint work on climate action, green transition and sustainable energy. Other new initiatives include emerging areas such as AI where the EU is a leader in regulation, notably towards the safe use and trustworthiness of this new technology. Co-operation is also intensifying in other sectors such as innovation and research, education, women empowerment and people-to-people contacts. After all, let’s not forget that the UAE is the only country in the Gulf with a Schengen visa waiver. Looking ahead, the first-ever EU-GCC Leaders Summit, which will take place on Wednesday in Brussels, represents <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/opinion/comment/2024/06/28/the-eu-and-gcc-have-embarked-on-a-new-era-of-strategic-partnership/" target="_blank">another pivotal moment</a> in our relationship with the UAE. This summit is not merely ceremonial; it signals a new era of collaboration in critical areas such as trade, energy, security and global development efforts. Despite challenges ahead, I remain optimistic about the prospects of the region and the continued growth of EU-UAE relations. Our partnership is resilient and dynamic, capable of adapting to the evolving needs of our regions while maintaining a shared vision for a prosperous, secure and sustainable future.