Sheikh Zayad in Paris, on March 07, 1975. The UAE has longstanding relations with several EU member states. Getty Images
Sheikh Zayad in Paris, on March 07, 1975. The UAE has longstanding relations with several EU member states. Getty Images

Opinion

Comment

The robust EU-UAE ties are rooted in history and share a vision for the future

Lucie Berger
Lucie Berger
Lucie Berger is the EU's ambassador to the UAE

October 16, 2024