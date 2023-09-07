President Sheikh Mohamed receives EU's Ursula von der Leyen in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday reviewed global efforts to combat climate change during talks in Abu Dhabi with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The two leaders underlined the importance of supporting international efforts to address the climate crisis and achieve key sustainability targets, state news agency Wam reported.

They discussed the upcoming Cop28 conference, in which world leaders and environmental advocates will gather in Dubai to help protect the future of the planet.

Sheikh Mohamed and Ms von der Leyen explored ways to boost co-operation between the Emirates and the EU, as well as reviewing regional and international developments.

President Sheikh Mohamed and European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen discussed the UAE's hosting of Cop28 during talks in Abu Dhabi. in Abu Dhabi. Photo: UAE Presidential Court

Ms von der Leyen arrived in the capital on Thursday for a working visit.

She stressed her commitment to strengthening links between the EU and the Emirates in a message on social media following the meeting.

"Thank you President Sheikh Mohamed for the excellent exchanges today," the EU President wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"We both want to make Cop28 a success and I look forward to our continued co-operation. We will work across the board to reinforce UAE-EU relations."

Gulf nations have established close ties with the European bloc in recent decades, including in areas of investment and trade.

The EU chief's trip comes at the same time as that of Luigi Di Maio, the bloc's special representative to the Gulf, who is on a three-day visit to the Emirates to meet senior UAE officials.

The meeting was attended by several senior Emirati officials, including Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and Cop28 President-designate, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Mohamed Al Suwaidi, Minister of Investment, as well as the European delegation.