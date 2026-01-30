Why prevention must shape the future of health in Abu Dhabi

Around the world, health systems face mounting pressure from preventable conditions. Non-communicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, cancer and obesity continue to rise, contributing significantly to morbidity and straining economies and societies.

For many of these conditions, early intervention is possible – yet treatment still dominates global health spending. This reality underscores an important truth: treatment alone cannot secure the well-being or resilience of future generations.

The evidence for prevention is clear. The World Health Organisation reports that most cases of premature heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes can be prevented through healthier behaviour and early action.

Studies by McKinsey show that prevention can significantly reduce the disease burden, delivering major economic value and saving trillions. Meanwhile, Rand Corporation’s research similarly demonstrates the positive impact of well-being programmes on productivity. Together, this body of evidence reinforces a simple principle: prevention is a powerful investment in human and economic potential.

Countries that have prioritised prevention offer compelling examples.

The UK’s National Diabetes Prevention Programme has shown how structured community interventions can reduce disease risk and long-term costs. Singapore’s integrated, multisector approach – spanning policy, planning, education and community engagement – consistently demonstrates how health outcomes improve when systems are designed to support healthy living. These models show that when prevention becomes part of everyday life, outcomes improve across generations.

Here in Abu Dhabi, we have long recognised the importance of prevention. Over the years, we have strengthened early detection programmes, expanded digital health intelligence and advanced public health initiatives. These efforts are helping people and families make informed, healthier choices.

At the same time, global evidence reminds us that even with strong programmes in place, lasting behaviour change depends on the environments that shape people’s daily decisions. Research consistently shows that people are more likely to adopt healthier behaviours when those choices are easy, accessible and appealing – when workplaces encourage movement, when communities offer active spaces, and when healthy options are visible and enjoyable.

This understanding continues to guide our direction in Abu Dhabi, reinforcing the need for integrated, multisector approaches that support well-being across daily life.

Building on this foundation, Abu Dhabi recently announced the Healthy Living Strategy, endorsed by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Executive Council. The strategy represents an elevated, unified, long-term roadmap to strengthen community health.

Its initial focus is on increasing physical activity, improving diet and nutrition, and enhancing awareness and knowledge – while also recognising sleep and mental well-being as critical drivers of health. The strategy signals a clear direction for the future: a system where prevention is embedded across environments, policies and community life.

One of the first initiatives to translate this strategy into reality is the Festival of Health, delivered by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre in collaboration with the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi. The festival translates the principles of prevention into real, enjoyable experiences built around four pillars: movement, nutrition, sleep and mental well-being. It demonstrates how prevention can be woven into daily life in ways that feel accessible, positive and sustainable.

While the economic argument for prevention remains compelling, the human case is even stronger. Prevention protects the potential of our children, supports the productivity of our workforce and strengthens the well-being of families. A prevention-centred system not only reduces future burden but also empowers people to live longer, healthier and more fulfilling lives.

As Abu Dhabi advances its vision for the future, prevention will continue to guide our work. When we weave prevention into everyday life – through supportive environments, aligned policies and active community engagement – we build a stronger, more resilient society where well-being is shared by all.