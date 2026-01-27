Obesity can be as damaging as cancer for children, doctors warn Dubai summit

Obesity can have a similar impact to cancer on a child's quality of life and should be considered a long-term chronic disease, doctors said at a conference assessing the effects of the latest weight-loss drugs.

Medications such as Wegovy should form a long-term approach to beating obesity, rather than a quick fix. Pills are starting to replace injections as the next generation of fat-busting medications.

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk launched its oral version of Wegovy – the branded injectable weight-loss drug – in the US this month.

The manufacturer of weight-loss drug Wegovy hope its oral tablet could be available soon in the UAE. Bloomberg

Meanwhile, US pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly is also developing its first weight-loss pill, orforglipron, which is expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2026, though it has not yet received approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

Clinical trials showed the pills to be highly effective in helping people maintain weight loss achieved by injections.

While a launch date for Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy pill in the UAE has not yet been set, the company said it was hopeful it would soon be available in the country.

“Not only is obesity a disease, but it is chronic, meaning patients will live with it all their life,” said Dr Amer Al Derazi, a specialist of bariatric surgery in Bahrain, who was speaking at the Live Lighter summit in Dubai. "It’s also progressive, so as time goes on, we know it will become worse and is associated with more than 200 health problems. We know that obese people live, in general, 10 years less than their normal weight counterparts. By treating obesity, you actually gain life.”

Life-limiting condition

Obesity is closely associated with diabetes, hypertension and cholesterol, and is also associated with 13 types of cancer.

“By reducing obesity, we can actually prevent or reduce the incidence of these cancers,” Dr Al Derazi said. “To highlight how bad the impact is of obesity on children, research on the quality of life of obese children showed it to be similar to that of a child with cancer receiving chemotherapy – that shows the impact it has.”

To maximise the benefits of the drugs, which mimic the effects of appetite-suppressing hormones, doctors said they should be used alongside lifestyle changes such as following a healthy diet, exercising regularly and having better sleep.

Dr Ahmed Nowier, an expert in public health and nutrition in Egypt, said about a third of his patients lost more than 20 per cent of their initial weight through using the medications.

“We are talking about effectiveness for the long term. It is a lifetime commitment for efficient outcomes,” he said. “Like any other medication, it has side effects, but the question is how to manage expectations and how to avoid them."

Side effects such as gastrointestinal issues are a "physiological signal that the body is adapting", he added.

National issue

In the UAE, about 27 per cent of adults are obese, while 40 per cent of children are either overweight or obese, health studies have shown. Weight-loss drugs are usually only available under health insurance if patients meet certain criteria, such as having a very high BMI and can show evidence of lifestyle changes.

“Obesity is a very challenging disease and around 40 to 60 per cent of obesity has a genetic background,” said Dr Khaled Al Nemer, a consultant and professor of cardiology and coronary angiography in Saudi Arabia. “To treat obesity is to admit that it's a chronic, relapsing disease. We should think always about the wider health benefit, the cardiovascular benefit, improving productivity and social well-being.”

Long-term reliance on medication is expensive, however, with monthly costs set at between $150 and $300, depending on the dose. Those prices could come down once pharmaceutical patents expire around the world, opening the door for generic pills to be mass produced.

The drugs effects are life changing and can have health benefits beyond weight loss, experts said.

“Weight management was a big challenge in health care for decades,” said Cecilia Radu, general manager at Novo Nordisk UAE. “We have reached that point where we have an efficient solution through medication. Now we are approaching another milestone where we move from the injectable towards orals.

“It was just launched in the US this month and we’ve seen a good uptake there. Now we are in discussions with the local [UAE] authorities with the preparation for launch.”