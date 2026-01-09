How to eat less salt after UAE survey health warning

Doctors have offered advice on how to reduce salt intake after a national survey revealed that 96 per cent of people in the UAE consume too much sodium, increasing their risk of heart disease and strokes.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention’s national Nutrition Survey 2024-2025 found that most adults ate more salt than the World Health Organisation's recommended daily level of less than 5g.

Health authorities are exploring methods to help families cut down on salt, which is an ingredient of everyday foods such as bread and other bakery products.

While a salt tax similar to the recently reformed sugar tax is unlikely, reformulation of some food is an option under consideration, with manufacturers encouraged to bring sodium levels below a set threshold.

Why is too much salt bad?

Excessive salt intake is linked to elevated blood pressure, which significantly increases the risk of heart disease and stroke.

“Over time, high sodium consumption can also place additional strain on the kidneys and contribute to long-term cardiovascular complications,” said Dr Doaa Zaki, a specialist in family medicine at Medcare Medical Centre, Mirdif, Dubai.

“Since high blood pressure often develops without obvious symptoms, reducing salt intake plays a critical role in prevention and protecting long-term heart health.”

Bread and processed products contribute substantially to salt intake if they are eaten regularly. Even small amounts of added salt can accumulate over time.

How can salt intake be reduced?

“Regulations that encourage food reformulation help lower sodium levels across widely consumed products, making healthier choices easier for the public and supporting national efforts to reduce hypertension and other non-communicable diseases,” Dr Zaki said.

“Individuals and families can reduce salt intake by choosing fresh and minimally processed foods, checking nutrition labels, and limiting frequent consumption of fast and packaged foods.

“Using herbs, spices and natural flavourings instead of excess salt during cooking can also help.

“These small, practical changes, combined with regular physical activity and routine health screenings, can make a meaningful difference in maintaining overall health and well-being.”

The UAE National Nutrition survey also found 56 per cent of adults consumed too much fat in their diets, and 27 per cent drank sweetened soft drinks every day.

The report's child health indicators also showed 16 per cent of children aged six to 17 and 2 per cent of under-fives were obese.

Salt is added to many foods to improve taste, and can lurk in products advertised as healthy, such as wholegrain bread or vegan meals.

A report from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found bread products, cold cuts of meat, pizza and poultry contained the most salt, while only 10 types of food delivered almost half the daily recommended sodium limit.

Which foods contain the most hidden salt?

Processed meats: Cold cuts, bacon, sausages and even poultry often have salt added for moisture and flavour.

Cold cuts, bacon, sausages and even poultry often have salt added for moisture and flavour. Bread products: Even wholegrain varieties contain sodium.

Even wholegrain varieties contain sodium. Soup and canned goods: Tinned vegetables and soup are preserved with large amounts of sodium.

Tinned vegetables and soup are preserved with large amounts of sodium. Condiments and sauces: Ketchup, soy sauce, salad dressings and pasta sauces can be loaded with salt.

Ketchup, soy sauce, salad dressings and pasta sauces can be loaded with salt. Cheese: Many popular cheeses such as cheddar, feta and processed varieties are high in salt.

Many popular cheeses such as cheddar, feta and processed varieties are high in salt. Frozen and packaged meals: Designed for convenience and flavour, these are often loaded with salt.

Designed for convenience and flavour, these are often loaded with salt. Breakfast cereals and snacks: Even seemingly healthy cereals, plus crisps, crackers and pretzels, contribute significantly.

Tips to reduce hidden salt: