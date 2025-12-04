Abu Dhabi launches Festival of Health to keep emirate fighting fit

Abu Dhabi on Thursday launched its first Festival of Health as part of a major drive to champion well-being and encourage the public to adopt better lifestyle choices.

Under the key initiative – introduced by Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre in partnership with the Department of Health – a host of family-friendly activities are being held across the emirate this month.

Citizens and residents alike are being invited to take part in free fitness sessions, nutrition workshops and well-being consultations at the series of community events.

It is part of a broader push putting the health of the capital under the microscope and encouraging people to play their part in efforts to reduce lifestyle-related conditions such as obesity and diabetes.

The Abu Dhabi government unveiled its Healthy Living Strategy last week to help people live longer, healthier and happier lives.

“Community health begins with awareness, daily routines and the support of a strong environment," said Dr Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, under secretary of Abu Dhabi's Department of Health. "With the recent approval of Abu Dhabi’s Healthy Living Strategy, this Festival offers a timely opportunity to bring its goals to life for our community.

An early morning run on Saadiyat Beach. Photo: The National

"Through the Festival of Health, we are giving the community the confidence and opportunities they need to make their well-being a priority. Our goal is to empower families with practical tools and enjoyable experiences that inspire healthier choices and strengthen the foundations of a more resilient Abu Dhabi.”

The launch comes at a time when global and regional trends signal the need for renewed focus on healthy daily habits. Childhood and adolescent obesity has more than doubled in the past 30 years, while non-communicable diseases remain among the leading causes of death worldwide.

In the UAE, more than half of children and adolescents do not meet recommended daily activity levels, a factor linked to lower energy, increased stress and reduced mental well-being.

“The Festival is designed to make well-being engaging, interactive and meaningful for people of all ages," said Rashed Alsuwaidi, director general of Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre.

"By uniting partners from across sectors, we are creating a vibrant community space where people can learn, connect and take simple steps that improve their health. This initiative turns Abu Dhabi’s public health priorities into everyday action, helping shape long-term positive habits.”

How to take part

The festival will be held over three weeks across different parts of the emirate:

December 12-16: Hudayriyat Island

December 19-21: Madinat Zayed Park, Al Dhafra

December 26-28: Al Jahili Park, Al Ain

Dr Ahmed Al Khazraji, executive director of strategy and policy at the Department of Health, highlighted the need to keep the emirate active to ensure the Healthy Living Strategy achieves its goals.

“Multiple initiatives are under way as part of the Healthy Living Strategy. We’re building the right infrastructure to make exercise easier, more accessible, and closer to where people live,” he said.

“We know there are gaps in certain areas – whether in schools, workplaces, or communities. People are busy, especially those in office settings, and can’t always step out. So the question is: how do we bring physical and mental health programmes directly to them?”

He said new regulations and policies would be announced soon, along with a “strong focus on awareness and literacy”. Dr Al Khazraji added: “We want individuals to be able to make decisions for themselves – what to eat, what to buy, how much to exercise. That literacy and awareness component is extremely important for the Public Health Centre and the Department of Health.”

He said achieving healthy living “is not the work of one or two entities” but a cross-sector government drive involving private-sector and community partners. “We’re not taking away people’s autonomy – we’re making healthy choices easier and more accessible.”

French business France has organised a delegation of leading businesses to travel to Syria. The group was led by French shipping giant CMA CGM, which struck a 30-year contract in May with the Syrian government to develop and run Latakia port. Also present were water and waste management company Suez, defence multinational Thales, and Ellipse Group, which is currently looking into rehabilitating Syrian hospitals.

Specs Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric Range: Up to 610km Power: 905hp Torque: 985Nm Price: From Dh439,000 Available: Now

Singham Again Director: Rohit Shetty Stars: Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone Rating: 3/5