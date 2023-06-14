Abu Dhabi launches community survey to improve life for residents

Abu Dhabi residents will be asked their opinion on the places where they live in the Dream Neighbourhood Survey, an initiative by the emirate's government designed to improve their lives.

The survey aims to gather views of community members and understand their needs in relation to the development of residential areas and public facilities.

The campaign, launched by the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) and held under the slogan "Abu Dhabi, a great place to be" was announced on Wednesday.

"The DMT aims to revitalise and develop residential areas to meet the community's needs, diversify transportation options for everyone and develop them, utilise Abu Dhabi's existing assets to create destinations and experiences for everyone, and plan and maintain an integrated, sustainable, and flexible emirate for all," said Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of DMT.

“The campaign aims to encourage a culture of diversity and engage the various segments of Abu Dhabi society in the development process by studying the needs and opinions of everyone and taking them into account in the decision-making process related to the design and development of community facilities for residential neighbourhoods.

"By building new parks and providing advanced infrastructure facilities, we aim to build sustainable and interconnected communities, meet the needs and aspirations of the emirate's residents, and enhance the quality of life in Abu Dhabi.”

The Dream Neighbourhood Survey includes questions aimed at understanding the community's feedback and opinions regarding ideal community facilities near their residences and ways to develop the surrounding residential neighbourhoods.

The campaign is the start of the next phase of the Liveability Strategy.

According to the Liveability Strategy, 113 new parks will be built in Abu Dhabi by the end of 2023, as follows: 70 parks in Abu Dhabi, 30 parks in Al Ain, and nine parks in Al Dhafra Region. By 2025, an additional 277 new parks will be constructed: 180 parks in Abu Dhabi, 80 parks in Al Ain, and 17 parks in Al Dhafra Region.

“The campaign reflects the DMT’s keenness and commitment to understanding the opinions and needs of the community in Abu Dhabi," said Salem Khalfan Al Kaabi, DMT director general of operation affairs.

"By listening to people's voices and understanding their requirements, we will be able to adopt strategic initiatives that enhance the quality of life and develop residential areas that meet their various needs.

"Therefore, we invite everyone to participate in this campaign, as their opinions are valuable and will contribute to shaping the future of sustainable development in the emirate."

The first phase of the strategy included projects with a total value of Dh12 billion ($3.26 billion), which included the provision of facilities such as pedestrian and cycling paths, beautification works, and community facilities such as sports fields, clinics and mosques, in addition to increasing the number of parks and green spaces in the emirate.

