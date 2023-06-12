Abu Dhabi Crown Prince opens Dh572m neighbourhood in Sweihan

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Monday inaugurated a Dh572.1 million housing project in Sweihan, providing more than 200 homes for Emiratis.

The new neighbourhood in the Al Ain town, which covers more than 80 hectares, has 204 villas, two mosques, two malls, a community centre and 21 parks and green spaces.

The scheme was driven forward under the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed and is in line with the UAE's long-term vision to bolster citizens' quality of living.

Each villa in the large-scale development includes two majalis, dining and living rooms and five bedrooms, Abu Dhabi Media Office stated.

The homes have been designed to reflect Emirati identity, culture and heritage, with the purpose of meeting the needs of Emiratis in the capital.

Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, chairman of Abu Dhabi's Department of Municipalities and Transport and chairman of Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, said the major housing initiative underlined the UAE's commitment to enhancing living standards for citizens.

“The inauguration of the Sweihan housing project confirms that citizens’ well-being, stability and growth are a top priority for our leadership,” said Mr Al Shorafa.

“It is also an impactful addition to the housing projects already completed by the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, which provide homes that meet citizens and their families’ needs, and secure them a safe and stable social life in an environment that is conducive to continuous economic growth.”

Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is responsible for developing and implementing a number of housing programmes for citizens and has provided more than 38,000 plots of land and 11,000 new homes since its establishment.

“Our leadership’s directives reflect their commitment to meeting the housing needs of citizens and their families,” said Hamad Al Muhairi, director general of the Abu Dhabi Housing Authority.

“The Abu Dhabi Housing Authority is making every effort to develop housing projects that meet the needs of citizens and offer them integrated communities that include all public facilities and infrastructure.”

Sheikh Khaled was joined on his tour of the new housing development by both Mr Al Shorafa and Mr Al Muhairi, as well as Saif Ghobash, secretary general of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Ambitious housing strategy

In May, Sheikh Khaled approved a Dh85.4 billion community master plan to build 76,000 homes and residential plots in the capital over the next five years.

Sheikh Khaled agreed to the housing budget on the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The long-term investment will support efforts to develop integrated community housing and neighbourhoods across the emirate.

The major project will encompass community and recreational amenities, including the construction of a number of mosques, schools, public parks and green spaces.

The wide-ranging scheme has been launched with the aim of further improving the lives of Emiratis in the capital.

Sheikh Khaled officially opened an expanded housing project in the emirate last month.

At a cost of more than Dh1.92 billion, the Al Falah residential district spans 215 hectares and provides 899 new homes for citizens.

It includes five mosques and five public parks, as well as allocated plots of land for commercial and community use.

Each villa has five bedrooms, two majlis – one for men and one for women – dining and living rooms, and other facilities.