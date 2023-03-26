Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme approves Dh299m in assistance for Emiratis

The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has approved Dh298.7 million in housing aid to support Emiratis.

“As we welcome the holy month of Ramadan, the month of giving, Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme continues its endeavours to enhance family stability, ensure decent living, and improve the quality of life of UAE citizens,” said Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

The funding includes applications for house construction, completion, purchase, maintenance and upgrades and is part of President Sheikh Mohamed's decision in June last year that all pending applications received by the programme are completed at a cost of Dh2.3 billion.

It was announced at the time that all pending applications for funding assistance would be processed over the next five years.

Read More President Sheikh Mohamed orders delivery of Dh2.3bn housing loans for Emiratis

Emiratis must submit requests to the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure to obtain housing loans through the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme.

The programme was established in 1999 and provides interest-free loans repayable over a 25-year period to citizens with low incomes.

Grants and non-reimbursable assistance are dispensed to those who most need support.

The Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme gives priority to orphans, widows, aged people and people with special needs.