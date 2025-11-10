Talk is cheap. It's time for Europe's leaders to walk the walk on Gaza

Catherine Connolly’s inauguration as President of Ireland on Tuesday will represent a clear victory for Europe’s progressive politicians.

One of the hallmarks of Ms Connolly’s campaign was her strong support and empathy for the Palestinian cause. Her record in this area was clear to the Irish public and one of the main reasons that her victory was sealed well before the actual vote last month.

The veteran left-wing lawyer’s campaign for the presidency, a traditionally passive role designed to ensure ceremonial dignity, was not without controversy. She questioned the government of the day on why there had been no sanctions by Ireland on Israel over its record in the Gaza war. She rejected pressure to support any post-ceasefire arrangement that excludes Hamas. She even defended the group’s role as part of the fabric of Palestinian society.

It is not just in Ireland that being on the Palestinian side has been good politics on the continent. The issue has galvanised voters across age and class groups. It has also mobilised young cohorts of voters into actually turning up to vote or canvass, something that has made a difference to the outcome of some recent elections.

In Spain most notably, support for Palestinians has helped sustain the government of long-serving Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. There is an undeniable bedrock of political support on the issue that has seen countries like France and the UK recognise the state of Palestine in defiance of American and Israeli pressure in recent months.

Irish President Michael D Higgins receives Catherine Connolly and husband Brian McEnery at Aras an Uachtarain, Dublin, ahead of her inauguration as the 10th President of Ireland on Tuesday. PA

So far so good, but Europe is failing to make its pressure tell. It remains too much of a bystander despite its clear political empathy and sympathy for Palestinians. While people like Ms Connolly have impressively risen on the wave, the record on the ground is there is little to show for it.

To give you an example, I looked at the social media accounts of another Irish politician. Deputy Prime Minister Simon Harris, who is also his country’s Foreign Minister, has been a clear and clarion champion of the Palestinians cause, too, despite coming from the conservative tradition opposed to Ms Connolly. Yet there’s lately been little from him on the issue.

Mr Harris was clear in September that Palestinians need support to withstand pressure from Israel. Asked about the American ban on Palestinian leaders attending the two-state conference in New York by this newspaper, he was clear and morally strong.

“As you are seeing more countries recognise the state of Palestine, you are seeing even more aggression from Israel,” he said. “It is deeply offensive that the Palestinian Authority are not represented here at a high-level meeting on a two-state solution. There’s actually going to be a conference about a two-state solution in which one of the states isn’t present. That’s illogical, offensive and dangerous.”

That kind of intensity seems to have dissipated since. Dogged by his own ethics scandal, Mr Sanchez has also not been on the ground to push for his allies in the Middle East. Neither have people at the top of the Irish government.

But the ceasefire in Gaza is a process, not a moment. That’s why Europeans should be in overdrive at this time to keep this fragile hope in sight.

Journalist fired for asking EU whether Israel should fund Gaza reconstruction 00:48

On the other side of the ledger, the US government has adopted a bodyguard strategy for its role in the ceasefire process. Top-level visits to Israel and meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have been run practically on overlap. On Monday, US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner were with Mr Netanyahu to ensure that he could not deviate from the process. To keep the ceasefire on track, Washington has been pushing in real time to make sure there is no backsliding from the Israelis.

What has been remarkable is how little the Europeans have sought to replicate this process. One of the most pressing issues is the UN Security Council resolution that will govern the International Stabilisation Force in Gaza, something that was conceived in the ceasefire agreement. The Europeans should be out there pushing for exactly what the Indonesian government has called for, which is a peacekeeping force in the enclave.

The danger is that attempts by some countries to ensure there is a peace enforcement mission – instead of a peacekeeping one – could derail the ceasefire itself. Not least because the delay on the agreement of the wording for a Security Council resolution is now getting untenable. The Europeans have two permanent member seats in the council, and they should be much more forward-leaning in the discussion.

Ireland’s departing President, Michael D Higgins, who was once Ms Connolly’s mentor, has been effective in his use of the bully pulpit in a social media age. His successor can be expected to follow suit after her inauguration. And yet, showing passion is one thing.

Progressive European politicians need to follow through with impact on the ground if they really want to change the situation in Palestine for the better.

How tumultuous protests grew A fuel tax protest by French drivers appealed to wider anti-government sentiment

Unlike previous French demonstrations there was no trade union or organised movement involved

Demonstrators responded to online petitions and flooded squares to block traffic

At its height there were almost 300,000 on the streets in support

Named after the high visibility jackets that drivers must keep in cars

Clashes soon turned violent as thousands fought with police at cordons

An estimated two dozen people lost eyes and many others were admitted to hospital

Libya's Gold UN Panel of Experts found regime secretly sold a fifth of the country's gold reserves. The panel’s 2017 report followed a trail to West Africa where large sums of cash and gold were hidden by Abdullah Al Senussi, Qaddafi’s former intelligence chief, in 2011. Cases filled with cash that was said to amount to $560m in 100 dollar notes, that was kept by a group of Libyans in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. A second stash was said to have been held in Accra, Ghana, inside boxes at the local offices of an international human rights organisation based in France.

Hales' batting career Tests 11; Runs 573; 100s 0; 50s 5; Avg 27.38; Best 94 ODIs 58; Runs 1,957; 100s 5; 50s 11; Avg 36.24; Best 171 T20s 52; Runs 1,456; 100s 1; 50s 7; Avg 31.65; Best 116 not out

The Beach Bum Director: Harmony Korine Stars: Matthew McConaughey, Isla Fisher, Snoop Dogg Two stars

PRISCILLA %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Sofia%20Coppola%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Cailee%20Spaeny%2C%20Jacob%20Elordi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

THE DETAILS Deadpool 2 Dir: David Leitch Starring: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, Justin Dennison, Zazie Beetz Four stars

The biog Place of birth: Kalba Family: Mother of eight children and has 10 grandchildren Favourite traditional dish: Al Harees, a slow cooked porridge-like dish made from boiled cracked or coarsely ground wheat mixed with meat or chicken Favourite book: My early life by Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah Favourite quote: By Sheikh Zayed, the UAE's Founding Father, “Those who have no past will have no present or future.”

57%20Seconds %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Rusty%20Cundieff%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJosh%20Hutcherson%2C%20Morgan%20Freeman%2C%20Greg%20Germann%2C%20Lovie%20Simone%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2%2F5%0D%3Cbr%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Liverpool's all-time goalscorers Ian Rush 346

Roger Hunt 285

Mohamed Salah 250

Gordon Hodgson 241

Billy Liddell 228

The biog Born: near Sialkot, Pakistan, 1981 Profession: Driver Family: wife, son (11), daughter (8) Favourite drink: chai karak Favourite place in Dubai: The neighbourhood of Khawaneej. “When I see the old houses over there, near the date palms, I can be reminded of my old times. If I don’t go down I cannot recall my old times.”

What's in the deal? Agreement aims to boost trade by £25.5bn a year in the long run, compared with a total of £42.6bn in 2024 India will slash levies on medical devices, machinery, cosmetics, soft drinks and lamb. India will also cut automotive tariffs to 10% under a quota from over 100% currently. Indian employees in the UK will receive three years exemption from social security payments India expects 99% of exports to benefit from zero duty, raising opportunities for textiles, marine products, footwear and jewellery

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FIXTURES All kick-off times 10.45pm UAE ( 4 GMT) unless stated Tuesday

Sevilla v Maribor

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donetsk

Napoli v Feyenoord

Besiktas v RB Leipzig

Monaco v Porto

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham Hotspur

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid Wednesday

Basel v Benfica

CSKA Moscow Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain v Bayern Munich

Anderlecht v Celtic

Qarabag v Roma (8pm)

Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Juventus v Olympiakos

Sporting Lisbon v Barcelona

Gorillaz

The Now Now

Turning%20waste%20into%20fuel %3Cp%3EAverage%20amount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20at%20DIC%20factory%20every%20month%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EApproximately%20106%2C000%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EAmount%20of%20biofuel%20produced%20from%201%20litre%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%20%3Cstrong%3E920ml%20(92%25)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ETime%20required%20for%20one%20full%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%20used%20cooking%20oil%20to%20biofuel%3A%20%3Cstrong%3EOne%20day%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EEnergy%20requirements%20for%20one%20cycle%20of%20production%20from%201%2C000%20litres%20of%20used%20cooking%20oil%3A%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%E2%96%AA%20Electricity%20-%201.1904%20units%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Water-%2031%20litres%3Cbr%3E%E2%96%AA%20Diesel%20%E2%80%93%2026.275%20litres%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Electric scooters: some rules to remember Riders must be 14-years-old or over

Wear a protective helmet

Park the electric scooter in designated parking lots (if any)

Do not leave electric scooter in locations that obstruct traffic or pedestrians

Solo riders only, no passengers allowed

Do not drive outside designated lanes

Company%20profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20JustClean%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20with%20offices%20in%20other%20GCC%20countries%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202016%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20160%2B%20with%2021%20nationalities%20in%20eight%20cities%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3E%3Cbr%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20online%20laundry%20and%20cleaning%20services%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2430m%20from%20Kuwait-based%20Faith%20Capital%20Holding%20and%20Gulf%20Investment%20Corporation%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

NO OTHER LAND Director: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Hamdan Ballal Stars: Basel Adra, Yuval Abraham Rating: 3.5/5

A Long Way Home by Peter Carey

Faber & Faber

The specs Price, base / as tested Dh12 million Engine 8.0-litre quad-turbo, W16 Gearbox seven-speed dual clutch auto Power 1479 @ 6,700rpm Torque 1600Nm @ 2,000rpm 0-100kph: 2.6 seconds 0-200kph: 6.1 seconds Top speed 420 kph (governed) Fuel economy, combined 35.2L / 100km (est)

MATCH INFO Tottenham 4 (Alli 51', Kane 50', 77'. Aurier 73') Olympiakos 2 (El-Arabi 06', Semedo')

In numbers: PKK’s money network in Europe Germany: PKK collectors typically bring in $18 million in cash a year – amount has trebled since 2010 Revolutionary tax: Investigators say about $2 million a year raised from ‘tax collection’ around Marseille Extortion: Gunman convicted in 2023 of demanding $10,000 from Kurdish businessman in Stockholm Drug trade: PKK income claimed by Turkish anti-drugs force in 2024 to be as high as $500 million a year Denmark: PKK one of two terrorist groups along with Iranian separatists ASMLA to raise “two-digit million amounts” Contributions: Hundreds of euros expected from typical Kurdish families and thousands from business owners TV channel: Kurdish Roj TV accounts frozen and went bankrupt after Denmark fined it more than $1 million over PKK links in 2013