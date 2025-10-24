How Abu Dhabi's new museums honour the past and envision the future

A moment of great cultural significance is currently occurring in the UAE’s story – one that spans centuries, honours its origins and envisions the future.

On the one hand, we see the reopening of Al Ain Museum, the country’s first museum, with roots that stretch back to a time before the modern UAE. On the other, we are awaiting the opening in Abu Dhabi of the Zayed National Museum on Saadiyat Island – a new symbol of the country’s progress and its deep connection to its heritage. Together, the museums represent vision, continuity and pride. They are a dialogue between the past and the future of a nation.

When Sheikh Zayed, the UAE’s Founding Father, established the Al Ain Museum in 1969, it was a big step towards nation-building. The museum, officially opened shortly before the union was formed, was built next to the historic Sultan Fort on the edge of the Al Ain Oasis, an area inhabited for thousands of years. In choosing this location, Sheikh Zayed conveyed that archaeology, heritage and memory would serve as the foundation of the nation.

Al Ain Museum’s collections include items from archaeology, ethnography and the everyday life of this land. It displays everything from Stone and Bronze Age tools to early trade and settlement artefacts, as well as the traditions of early Emirati communities.

The museum covers key themes of the country’s history. However, its true significance is in its role as the foundation of arts and culture in the UAE: the first formal recognition that our past is meaningful, that our heritage deserves preservation and interpretation and that culture is a vital part of our national identity.

Reopening Al Ain Museum symbolises the renewal of a promise rooted in Sheikh Zayed’s belief that a nation’s true value is measured by its heritage, culture and the people who embody the best of humanity. This event allows new generations to pass through the same doors as over 50 years ago and reconnect with their roots.

The museum reaffirms Al Ain’s role as the birthplace of Emirati heritage. It is here where the nation’s story first unfolded.

Fifty years later, the same visionary spirit finds a new voice in the Zayed National Museum. This world-class institution reflects Sheikh Zayed’s values, leadership and international perspective. Its five tall, steel wings, inspired by the falcon – the UAE’s national bird – rise from Saadiyat Island, evoking aspiration and pride. Inside, the galleries will narrate a history that covers hundreds of thousands of years, from prehistoric findings to the unification of the Emirates and the country’s advances in innovation, trade, urban planning, education and cultural diplomacy.

If Al Ain Museum was the seed, the Zayed National Museum is the flourishing tree. The two are connected not only geographically – both are in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi – but also by philosophy. Each shows how the UAE continues to shape its narrative on its own terms, ensuring that its history, traditions, and modern achievements are shared with authenticity and a renewed sense of ownership of the stories of our ancestors.

Witnessing this legacy is truly inspiring – from Sheikh Zayed’s early archaeological efforts in the 1950s and the establishment of Al Ain Museum in the 1960s to today’s progressive museums and a Unesco World Heritage status.

Discoveries such as ancient falaj irrigation systems, Bronze Age tombs, the recent unearthing of a 1,400-year-old stucco cross plaque and other evidence confirming the existence of a 7th-century Christian monastery, further expanding signs of coastal trade connecting the UAE to distant civilisations highlight the country's rich history. Many of these findings will be exhibited at the Zayed National Museum, emphasising that the Emirates has historically been a destination for diverse cultures, ideas and civilisations.

At its core, this moment celebrates legacy and a leader who saw wisdom – not just nostalgia – in heritage not just nostalgia. Sheikh Zayed’s dedication to cultural preservation was based on values of co-existence, tolerance and respect – principles that still shape the UAE’s national identity.

The reopening of Al Ain Museum reaffirms those values; the Zayed National Museum expands them onto a global stage. Both will continue to inspire future generations to learn, explore and take pride in the richness and diversity of their identity and sense of belonging.

For young Emiratis, residents and visitors coming to these museums, the experience will be more than just looking at artefacts or architecture. These museums will tell stories of resilience, unity and ingenuity. As the doors of Al Ain Museum reopen and we look forward to the opening of the Zayed National Museum, we are reminded that culture is not static. It grows, speaks and connects.

These two museums stand as twin pillars of a national journey, one rooted in ancient history, the other reaching towards new horizons. Together, they reveal not only where we have come from but also who we are and who we aspire to be.

