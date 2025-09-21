At the UN, new alliances will take the stage with Trump

The diplomatic mobilisation at the UN this week will be about more than speeches and meetings. It will mark a reckoning in traditional alliances, particularly between the US and Europe, against a broader contest between diplomacy on the world stage and militarisation on the ground.

The evolution of European positions is new, and one that is increasingly independent of Washington. And the US has clearly resolved to bless Israel’s onslaught to “cleanse” Gaza, not just of Hamas, but of its Palestinian population.

The situation on the ground is disgraceful. Israel is flattening towers and herding people along coastal corridors adjacent to Gaza’s beautiful shore, which US President Donald Trump hopes to transform into the “Riviera of the Middle East”. It is a painful, humiliating spectacle, especially for Arabs and Muslims, many of whom feel a sense of helpless resignation.

Arab and Muslim states have effectively declared that war is not an option. They have made clear they will not fight Israel nor sever bilateral security and co-operation agreements with the US. The US and Israel have understood this and concluded that now is the time to realise Israel’s expansionist ambitions.

The Doha Summit rallied international support for Qatari sovereignty and issued a statement condemning Israeli actions in Palestine, backed by the US. The summit expressed outrage and threatened retaliation if Israel repeated any attack on Qatar or any other Gulf state. This gathering aimed to send a message to the US, conveying rejection of its full embrace of the Israeli government’s violations of international and humanitarian law.

What unites Arab states, European countries, and much of the world, is an insistence on defending the two-state solution

But there were no declared concrete measures, and no promises of military or economic action. Mr Trump took note and declared that Israeli violations of Qatari sovereignty would not be repeated. He sent US Secretary of State Marco Rubio from Israel to Doha to reassure Qatar that the US was open to a reinforced defence co-operation agreement.

Mr Trump understands that Doha does not merely want defence co-operation but a formal US-Qatar mutual defence pact. Thus, he opened the door to “enhanced defence co-operation,” confident that such language would ease tensions. Indeed, every Gulf state desires closer security ties with Washington not just Qatar.

In the coming week, several ministerial-level meetings will take place in New York, including the traditional gathering between foreign ministers of the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) and the US Secretary of State. That meeting will focus heavily on security co-operation. Saudi Arabia signing a mutual defence pact with Pakistan last week was a notable development, and other Gulf states appear poised to follow suit.

The message directed at the US is that it should not assume that Washington is the region’s only option or partner, even if it enjoys primacy and preference. While building defence ties with China or Russia is highly unlikely at present, Gulf states could consider options depending on how Washington’s posture evolves.

Saudi Arabia’s choice of Pakistan as its mutual defence partner also carries a nuclear dimension, specifically, a nuclear counterweight to Israel’s and Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

A key implicit message to the US is that backing Israel’s unrestrained aggression and its campaign to erase Palestine and its people may trigger unintended consequences.

Indeed, Israel’s military campaign wears an American cloak of protection. Mr Rubio this week backed a swift military resolution in Gaza and pledged unconditional support for Israel in its quest to destroy Hamas, at any cost, so long as the destruction and displacement proceed quickly. For now, backlash against the US and Israel appears contained, but the situation could spiral. Israel’s starvation tactics, mass killings, and forced displacement could stretch for weeks, even months.

The situation Arab and Muslim states find themselves in is not solely the result of American or Israeli actions but is also due to European policies, albeit for different reasons. To be sure, European states have begun taking action against Israel economically, politically, and even in sport. They are also challenging the US in international forums.

What unites Arab states, European countries, and much of the world, is an insistence on defending the two-state solution, which Israel, backed by the US, is determined to destroy. Saudi Arabia and France lead a global effort to anchor Palestinian statehood within the UN and halt the American-Israeli push to erase it entirely.

There is, in parallel, a US effort to retaliate against this global defiance manifesting in the push for recognition of Palestine at the UN. This retaliation is not mere posturing. It is serious and bitter, for it entails not only embracing Israel’s occupation of Gaza, but also endorsing its annexation of the West Bank. The Trump administration intends to teach the world a lesson it will not forget: “Do not ever again take positions that embarrass and isolate America.”

But who will step up to protect the West Bank from what lies ahead, now that it is clear that no one is prepared to stop Israel’s occupation of Gaza? All talk of suspending or cancelling peace agreements with Israel remain unrealistic. There is no indication that Egypt is prepared to tear up the Camp David Accords with Israel, despite Israel threatening its national security by pushing Palestinian refugees towards the Egyptian side of Rafah and imposing the Muslim Brotherhood on Egypt at an extraordinarily sensitive moment.

Nor is Jordan likely to annul its peace treaty with Israel, even as Israel enables settlers to impose a new reality on the ground that paves the way for forced displacement, the annexation of the West Bank, and the execution of their dream of “Jordan as an alternative homeland for the Palestinians”.

The Palestinian Authority is not ready to trample on the Oslo Accords that brought it into power and require it to continue maintaining security in the West Bank. Nor is Hamas about to sacrifice itself by stepping aside to halt Israeli-engineered displacement and devastation being inflicted on Palestinian civilians.

Hamas will not acknowledge its mistakes but will persist in them no matter the cost. It clings to a futile, bankrupt, ill-conceived hostage card. Israel has used Hamas, and Hamas has served Israel, wittingly or unwittingly. Both have opposed the two-state solution and in this, both succeed together.

Palestine, as an idea, is being celebrated at the UN amid cheers of solidarity, a notion with moral and political value. But Palestine, in reality, is a different story. It will secure its place at the UN this year virtually. On the ground, however, no one will intervene to rescue it.

The world’s attention is consumed elsewhere, namely, the war in Ukraine and its repercussions across all of Europe, which is now genuinely preparing for the possibility of a large-scale war on European soil. A physician friend working in a European country relayed, almost casually, that his government had instructed doctors not to take leave in February because the signs are troubling. Europe thus wants Mr Trump to abandon his embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Mr Trump is still searching for a way to avoid war with Iran. The leaders in Tehran are wavering between escalation and submission, fully aware that there is no way to predict reactions of the American president. At the UN, the Iran issue will draw less fanfare than the Palestine question, but side meetings with European leaders will be worth monitoring.

Syria, too, is likely to be an exceptionally interesting guest. The UN will roll out the red carpet for Ahmad Al Shara, now a moderate President of Syria. Global media attention will fixate on Mr Al Shara, his speech, his bilateral meetings, especially in light of Mr Trump’s open support for him. US special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack is hand-in-hand with Mr Al Shara and his Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani, charting the roadmap ahead.

Pragmatism is compelling Damascus to soften its tone and mute its protests over Israeli violations both inside Syria and against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank. Syria today is not prepared to be the vanguard in defending Palestine.

Mr Trump, who appears to despise the UN, will use the platform to deliver a scolding to those who criticise, oppose or embarrass him. In his view, he is the sole shining star of the show and in his book, no one should eclipse the US president.

Listen here Subscribe to Business Extra • Apple Podcasts

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

The Voice of Hind Rajab Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees Director: Kaouther Ben Hania Rating: 4/5

How%20to%20avoid%20getting%20scammed %3Cul%3E%0A%3Cli%3ENever%20click%20on%20links%20provided%20via%20app%20or%20SMS%2C%20even%20if%20they%20seem%20to%20come%20from%20authorised%20senders%20at%20first%20glance%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EAlways%20double-check%20the%20authenticity%20of%20websites%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EEnable%20Two-Factor%20Authentication%20(2FA)%20for%20all%20your%20working%20and%20personal%20services%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EOnly%20use%20official%20links%20published%20by%20the%20respective%20entity%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3Cli%3EDouble-check%20the%20web%20addresses%20to%20reduce%20exposure%20to%20fake%20sites%20created%20with%20domain%20names%20containing%20spelling%20errors%3C%2Fli%3E%0A%3C%2Ful%3E%0A

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

War and the virus Simon Rushton: War vet raises £12m for health workers

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

Nepotism is the name of the game Salman Khan’s father, Salim Khan, is one of Bollywood’s most legendary screenwriters. Through his partnership with co-writer Javed Akhtar, Salim is credited with having paved the path for the Indian film industry’s blockbuster format in the 1970s. Something his son now rules the roost of. More importantly, the Salim-Javed duo also created the persona of the “angry young man” for Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan in the 1970s, reflecting the angst of the average Indian. In choosing to be the ordinary man’s “hero” as opposed to a thespian in new Bollywood, Salman Khan remains tightly linked to his father’s oeuvre. Thanks dad.

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

David Haye record Total fights: 32

Wins: 28

Wins by KO: 26

Losses: 4

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

Barbie %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Greta%20Gerwig%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Margot%20Robbie%2C%20Ryan%20Gosling%2C%20Will%20Ferrell%2C%20America%20Ferrera%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League final: Who: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Where: NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, Kiev, Ukraine

When: Saturday, May 26, 10.45pm (UAE)

TV: Match on BeIN Sports

The Sand Castle Director: Matty Brown Stars: Nadine Labaki, Ziad Bakri, Zain Al Rafeea, Riman Al Rafeea Rating: 2.5/5

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Countries recognising Palestine France, UK, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Belgium, Malta, Luxembourg, San Marino and Andorra

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.