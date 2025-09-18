US vetoes UN Security Council Gaza ceasefire resolution for sixth time

The US vetoed a UN Security Council resolution on Thursday that demanded an “immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire” in Gaza and unrestricted humanitarian access, underscoring Washington’s continued backing of Israel despite growing global calls to end the war.
The resolution received 14 votes in favour, with only the US opposing it.
Under council rules, the draft required at least nine votes in favour and no vetoes from the body’s five permanent members – the US, UK, France, Russia and China – to pass.
The text expressed "grave concern at Israel’s ongoing expansion of its military operation in Gaza and the deepening of the suffering of civilians as a result, calling for its immediate reversal, and reaffirming its rejection of any attempt at demographic or territorial change in the Gaza Strip".
It also expressed “deep alarm” after a report released last month by the world’s leading authority on food crises said Gaza City has become gripped by famine, and that it’s likely to spread across the territory without a ceasefire and an end to restrictions on humanitarian aid.
Denmark, speaking on behalf of the 10 elected members of the UN Security Council, said the resolution underscores the body’s responsibility to act on Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.
“It sends a clear message. A message that the Security Council is not turning its back on starving civilians, on the hostages and the demand for a ceasefire” Denmark’s UN envoy Christina Markus Lassen told the chamber.
But Washington and Israel pushed back.
US Counselor Morgan Ortagus said the resolution risked reinstating “a failed system that has allowed Hamas to enrich and strengthen itself at the expense of civilians in need.”
“Gaza has humanitarian needs because of Hamas and because the international community turned a blind eye to the true use of the billions in aid that it provided,” Ms Ortagus added.
Israel’s UN envoy Danny Danon dismissed the resolution outright, arguing it “will not release the hostages and will not bring security to the region.”
This is the second time since President Donald Trump returned to office in January that the US has vetoed a Security Council ceasefire resolution. It is the sixth draft resolution on the Gaza war vetoed by the US since the conflict started in October 2023.
